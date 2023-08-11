Barbie: Gal Gadot Reacts to Being Margot Robbie's First Choice to Play the Titular Doll

Barbie is now playing in theaters, and the Greta Gerwig-director film is beating box office records left and right. The movie reached $1 billion after only 17 days, and it's still going strong. Before Barbie became a mega phenomenon, there were different iterations in the works. The movie was originally going to star comedian Amy Schumer until she exited the project and a new creative team was brought on. Before Margot Robbie took over as the titular doll, she was signed on as a producer, and she wasn't her own first choice to star in the film. In fact, she wanted Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot for the part. Recently, Gadot was promoting her new Netflix thriller, Heart of Stone, and was asked about Robbie's interest in casting her. Turns out, Gadot had scheduling conflicts at the time, but she became the blueprint during the casting process.

"I adore Margot," Gadot told Flaunt Magazine. "Margot is one of those women who you just want to be friends with. She is so funny, warm, fun and smart and obviously so talented. She brings so much to the table. I would love to do anything with Margot and was very touched [by her comments]. She warmed my heart with everything that she said about me. I'm super excited for them, and I'm so excited for Barbie."

"Gal Gadot is Barbie energy," Robbie previously told Vogue. "Because Gal Gadot is so impossibly beautiful, but you don't hate her for being that beautiful because she's so genuinely sincere, and she's so enthusiastically kind, that it's almost dorky. It's like right before being a dork."

What Is Barbie About?

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hit theaters on July 21st. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.