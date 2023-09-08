Barbie: Mattel Execs Reveal Their First Reaction to Movie's Script

One of the biggest pop-culture surprises of the year has been Barbie, with the live-action film version of the beloved Mattel doll becoming a global phenomenon. As Barbie has grossed over $1 billion and counting at the global box office, many have praised Greta Gerwig's unexpected vision for the film — and apparently, Mattel executives had a similar reaction. In a new report from The New York Times, Mattel executives reveal their response to Gerwig and Noah Baumbach's initial Barbie script, which was reportedly 147 pages long.

"It was like going on this crazy ride," Mattel Films head Robbie Brenner said of her initial reaction, which included immediately telling Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz, "I've read a lot of scripts, and this is so different. It's special. You don't get this feeling many times in an entire career."

"It was deep, provoking, unconventional and imaginative," Kreiz echoed. "It was everything I was hoping it would be."

Will There Be a Barbie Sequel?

According to a recent report from The Hollywood Reporter, there are currently no options or deals in place for Gerwig and stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling to return for a Barbie sequel. Robbie, in particular, is reportedly not obligated to return to her role of Stereotypical Barbie, but could return as a producer on a Barbie sequel if she wanted to.

As the report outlines, Warner Bros. Pictures "made overtures" about Gerwig possibly returning to direct a Barbie sequel, but her team delayed those talks until the first film's debut. With negotiations around new projects on hold until the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are over, there's a chance that Gerwig, Robbie, and Gosling could return for a new Barbie movie — but they would probably have to negotiate much more lucrative contracts, in response to the film's box office performance. Gerwig has indicated that she currently does not have any ideas for a sequel film.

"At this moment, it's all I've got," Gerwig revealed. "I feel like that at the end of every movie, like I'll never have another idea and everything I've ever wanted to do, I did. I wouldn't want to squash anybody else's dream but for me, at this moment, I'm at totally zero."

What Is Barbie About?

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hit theaters on July 21st. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.

What do you think of the Mattel executives' first reaction to Barbie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!