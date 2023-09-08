Barbie: Mattel CEO Reveals How Much Company Will Make From Movie

Warner Bros. Pictures recently released a live-action Barbie movie that featured Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken. Barbie quickly became the year's highest-grossing movie, and not even Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer could stop it. From everything revealed in the trailers, Barbie is unlik anything we've seen before, and it also received some pretty decent reviews. With Barbie grossing over a billion dollars at the box office, some people may be wondering how much toy company Mattel will earn from the box office. While speaking with Yahoo! at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Tech Conference in San Francisco, the CEO of Mattel, Ynon Kreiz, revealed that they will gross $125 million this year, including their portion of Barbie's box office profits.

"It is more than we assumed entering the year, and we expect that in future years there will be continued benefit from the movie. This is about long-term franchise management," Kreiz said. "It's not just about the quarter or the year. It was never about just trying to sell more toys. It was about creating a cultural event, creating a societal moment. And we believe the benefit will carry forward for years to come."

What is Barbie About?

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hits theaters later this month. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.

Barbie is in theaters now. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on the Barbie movie and the future of Mattel's movie plans as we learn them!

What do you think about these numbers? Have you seen Barbie since it arrived in theaters? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!