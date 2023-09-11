Barbie Continues to Climb All-Time Box Office Charts as Home Release, IMAX Week Loom

Barbie continues to move up the all-time box office charts, having passed Star Wars: The Last Jedi to take the #12 spot on the all-time domestic box office list. Currently sitting at $620.2 million, the movie is about $3 million shy of passing Marvel's The Avengers, and $33 million shy of Jurassic World, which would bring it into the all-time top 10. While $30 million seems like a lot to ask from a movie at this point in its release -- it's two months old now, and is coming to Premium Digital sales tomorrow -- that ignores a key factor for Barbie, which is that it is finally getting an IMAX release beginning on September 22.

The movie didn't get an IMAX release because, while it was expected to be a huge hit, all the IMAX screens were spoken for. It released on the same day as Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, and a week after Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. While it's unlikely an IMAX release will do huge numbers, Barbie has been smashing expectations all over the place, so it's hard to put past it. Certainly there's an argument to be made that the movie would have made at least an extra $10 million or so, if it had the artificial bump of IMAX pricing during its early weeks.

On the international front, Barbie and The Super Mario Bros. Movie -- the year's two highest-grossing films -- have already passed Black Panther, putting them at #15 and #16 respectively on the all-time worldwide box office charts. While Mario is done running for now, Barbie is still on the move, and likely to pass Avengers: Age of Ultron's $1,405,018,048, which is about $2.5 million away. It's likely that Barbie will end its theatrical run in that #14 spot, though, because to pass Frozen II, that movie would nead more than $50 million more. Regardless of how well the movie has been doing, it really does feel like another $25-30 million is as much as (probably more than) anyone could expect from it.

Here's the official synopsis for the film:

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie.

Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.