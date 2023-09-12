Free Guy Director Reveals Why Barbie Success Has Hurt Sequel Plans

When it was released in 2021, the Ryan Reynolds starring film Free Guy was a big hit and almost immediately, fans started anticipating the announcement of a sequel. However, even though a sequel is in development, director Shawn Levy isn't certain a follow up is a sure thing. Speaking with Collider, Levy explained that while he and Reynolds are working on developing the sequel, Barbie has thrown a wrench in things given the similarities between the movies' themes.

"I think it is definitely not assured. We love Free Guy and the love for Free Guy that has kind of resonated in aftershocks, if you will, in the last couple of years," Levy said. "That's been thrilling to Ryan and I. We are developing a sequel, but the truth is that you now have Barbie that has obviously left a mark about a character in a fictional world who comes to self-awareness. So, we're only gonna make Free Guy 2 if it's different than the first movie and if it's different from other movies."

What Is Free Guy About?

Free Guy follows the story of a bank teller, Guy (Reynolds) who discovers that he's actually just a non-player character (NPC) in a massively multiplayer online game. He then partners with a real-world player to find proof that a gaming company CEO stole the player's game's source code and, in the process, Guy comes to self-awareness.

The film was a huge success, grossing $331.5 million on a budget of around $125 million. Levy previously told ComicBook.com that the film's success was largely due to Reynolds.

"Yeah. The truth is, as I said, if you're lucky enough to direct Ryan Reynolds in a starring role, you get all these secret weapons in addition. And the truth is that Ryan has very quirky, weird, inspired musical taste," Levy said. "So, whether it was the Mariah Carey song or make your own kind of music, like a deep cut from the '50s or '60s, Ryan sometimes will go, 'Is this a weird idea or should we try this song?' And what I've learned with Ryan is don't say no, at least give it a try because eight out of 10 times, it's going to be amazing, and it's going to make it into the movie."

Will There Be a Barbie Sequel?

While the Barbie movie may be a consideration when it comes to a Free Guy sequel, fans are also curious as to whether there will be a sequel to Greta Gerwig's Barbie as well. According to a recent report from The Hollywood Reporter, there are currently no options or deals in place for Gerwig and stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling to return for a Barbie sequel. Robbie, in particular, is reportedly not obligated to return to her role of Stereotypical Barbie but could return as a producer on a Barbie sequel if she wanted to.

As the report outlines, Warner Bros. Pictures "made overtures" about Gerwig possibly returning to direct a Barbie sequel, but her team delayed those talks until the first film's debut. With negotiations around new projects on hold until the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are over, there's a chance that Gerwig, Robbie, and Gosling could return for a new Barbie movie — but they would probably have to negotiate much more lucrative contracts, in response to the film's box office performance. Gerwig has indicated that she currently does not have any ideas for a sequel film.

"At this moment, it's all I've got," Gerwig revealed. "I feel like that at the end of every movie, like I'll never have another idea and everything I've ever wanted to do, I did. I wouldn't want to squash anybody else's dream but for me, at this moment, I'm at totally zero."

Do you hope there will be a sequel to Free Guy? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!