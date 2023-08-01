Barbie Movie Release Delayed in Multiple Countries Amid Potential Ban

The Barbie movie has become a bonafide smash, turning the iconic Mattel toy brand into a blockbuster. Even as Barbie inches closer to a $1 billion gross at the global box office, it looks like it is getting delayed in some markets. On Tuesday, a report revealed that Vox Cinemas, which distributes Warner Bros. Pictures movies in the Middle East, has delayed the release of Barbie until August 31st. Barbie was originally poised to debut in the region on July 19th, two days before it made its debut in the United States.

According to the report, the delay is due to some complaints from censors about alleged LGBTQ-related narration and dialogue in Barbie. It is unclear exactly what particular references are causing ire, whether it's the inclusion of controversial queer-coded dolls like Earring Magic Ken and Sugar Daddy Ken, or a very brief scene where two men catcall Ken (Ryan Gosling) in the Real World. It's also worth nothing that multiple main cast members of Barbie — including Hari Nef, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, and Scott Evans — are members of the LGBTQ+ community. Either way, if Warner Bros. does not edit down these requested cuts, Barbie runs the risk of being banned in Saudi Arabia, and potentially other markets such as the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Egypt. Barbie was previously already banned in Vietnam over controversy regarding the "nine-dash line" allegedly being shown on a hand-drawn map in the film.

Will Barbie Get a Sequel?

As director and co-writer Greta Gerwig revealed in a recent interview, she does not currently have an idea in her mind for a Barbie sequel.

"At this moment, it's all I've got," Gerwig revealed. "I feel like that at the end of every movie, like I'll never have another idea and everything I've ever wanted to do, I did. I wouldn't want to squash anybody else's dream but for me, at this moment, I'm at totally zero."

What Is the Barbie Movie About?

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hit theaters on July 21st. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.

