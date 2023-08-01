Escape From Reality With Barbie Monopoly

Did you watch the Barbie movie and feel the burning desire to escape from reality and slip into Barbie's high heels for a little while? You can "step into your dream world" with the new Barbie edition of Monopoly. It's got fashion, it's got cars and Dreamhouses, it's got fun careers, and it's all covered in pink.

Players start by choosing one of six Barbie-inspired pink tokens: Dog, Show, Sportscar, Speedboat, Roller Skate, and Barbie herself. Then, you'll pick up a Be Anything card and choose a career like astronaut, teacher, and fashion house CEO before traveling the board, purchasing dream world locations, and building your own DreamHouses. Players that roll a "B" with the Barbie die can "flex their unique Be Anything skill, giving them an edge over opponents. Live out career and fashion goals by drawing Dream Career and Dream Closet cards. With convertibles, campers, cute pups and more, you can own it all, express yourself, and live your dreamiest dream".

Then again, if you go bankrupt, it's back to reality for you! Also, it seems as though your freedom hangs by a thread in Barbie's dream world. Check out the official description for Dream Career and Dream Closet cards:

"Your mic goes out during your sold-out 'Dream Pink' concert! Go to Jail." These cards add twists with some of the most popular Barbie fashion and career moments."

Indeed, the stakes are high in Barbie Monopoly. If you think you're up for it, the game is available here on Amazon now for $24.99. You can also find the game up for pre-order here at Entertainment Earth. While you're at it, you can try your luck getting the dolls inspired by the new film, which are selling out all over the place. We expect that the Barbie edition of Monopoly will see similar rolling sellouts.

What is Barbie about?

In the film, after being expelled from Barbieland for being a less than perfect-looking doll, Barbie sets off for the human world to find true happiness. Barbie will star Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken. The film is directed by Greta Gerwig with a script from Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. Robbie, who had been rumored to be attached to the project since 2018, will also be producing the project through her LuckyChap banner. The cast of the project also includes America Ferrera (Superstore), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Ncuti Gatwa (Doctor Who, Sex Education) Alexandra Shipp (tick, tick, ...Boom!), Will Ferrell (Anchorman), Issa Rae (Insecure), Michael Cera (Superbad), and Ariana Greenblatt (Avengers: Infinity War). ComicBook.com's Nicole Drum gave the film a 4.5 out of 5, and called it "insightful, hilarious, and packed with thoughtful commentary."