Barbie Screenwriters Compare Movie to Netflix's White Noise

The work of Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig is being talked about quite a lot as of late, especially after the release of the Netflix film White Noise. Written and directed by Baumbach and starring Gerwig, the film is a surreal adaptation of Don LeLillo's novel that is already transfixing a lot of its viewers. This next summer, the duo's latest collaboration will hit the big screen again in the form of Barbie, the star-studded take on the iconic Mattel doll franchise. Directed by Gerwig and written by both her and Baumbach, the film's trailer and promotional photos have already broken the Internet — and according to them, there are some similarities between both films.

"I wrote White Noise, and then, once I had that in a place where I thought, okay, I've done a lot of the heavy-lifting, Greta and I started work on Barbie," Baumbach explained in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. "So that was all sort of happening during that first year of the pandemic. They're kind of connected in a funny. The execution is different but there are aspects of the world of White Noise that actually informed some of how we looked at Barbie."

"Everything got written in 2020, they very much feel like they came out of the same place in a way," Gerwig added. "I mean they physically came out of the same address. But I think it contributed, him working on that and us working on Barbie together."

"I'm not going to pitch that," says Gerwig said of the idea of a White Noise and Barbie double feature. "I'm sure if someone wanted to, it might be interesting. I don't know, it could be strange. I can feel how they're connected, but I don't know if anyone else will see it."

Who is the cast and crew of the Barbie movie?

In the film, after being expelled from Barbieland for being a less than perfect-looking doll, Barbie sets off for the human world to find true happiness. Barbie will star Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken. be directed by Gerwig, with a script from Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. Robbie, who had been rumored to be attached to the project since 2018, will also be producing the project through her LuckyChap banner. The cast of the project also includes America Ferrera (Superstore), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Ncuti Gatwa (Doctor Who, Sex Education) Alexandra Shipp (tick, tick, ...Boom!), Will Ferrell (Anchorman), Issa Rae (Insecure), Michael Cera (Superbad), and Ariana Greenblatt (Avengers: Infinity War).

"Barbie is one of the most iconic franchises in the world and we are excited to partner with Warner Bros. Pictures and Margot Robbie to bring her to life on the big screen," Ynon Kreiz, Chairman and CEO of Mattel, said at the time. "We look forward to building on this collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures as we tell the stories of our beloved brands. Mattel Films is on a path to demonstrate the enormous potential of our brand portfolio, as we continue to execute on our strategy of transforming Mattel into an IP-driven, high performing toy company."

"Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child's journey to self-discovery," Robbie said in a press release at the time of the announcement. "Over the brand's almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president."

Are you excited for the Barbie movie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Barbie will be released exclusively in theaters on July 21st.