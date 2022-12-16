Barbie Fans Stunned By Margot Robbie in New Trailer

Barbie fans are obsessing over the new teaser trailer that came out this morning. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are around for a lot of it, showing off their fashion in the highly-stylized world. Clearly Warner Bros. and Mattel are excited about this effort. Some fans managed to see it a bit early in front of Avatar: The Way of Water. But, now with the clip online, people are just stunned by the colors and wild imagery. (The extended nods to 2001: A Space Odyssey don't hurt either.) It's been amazing to watch the project build up steam. To think, director Greta Gerwig told Variety that she was afraid this movie could be a career-ender when they first got going. No one is thinking that now. Check out the clip for yourself right here.

"It was terrifying," Gerwig explained. "There's something about starting from that place where it's like 'well, anything is possible.' It felt like vertigo starting to write it. Like, where do you even begin? What would be the story?"

"That feeling that I had was knowing that it would be really interesting terror," Gerwig added. "Usually that's where the best stuff is. I am terrified of that. Anything where you're like, 'This could be a career-ender,' then you're like, 'OK, I probably should do it.'"

