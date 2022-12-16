Barbie Fans Stunned By Margot Robbie in New Trailer
Barbie fans are obsessing over the new teaser trailer that came out this morning. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are around for a lot of it, showing off their fashion in the highly-stylized world. Clearly Warner Bros. and Mattel are excited about this effort. Some fans managed to see it a bit early in front of Avatar: The Way of Water. But, now with the clip online, people are just stunned by the colors and wild imagery. (The extended nods to 2001: A Space Odyssey don't hurt either.) It's been amazing to watch the project build up steam. To think, director Greta Gerwig told Variety that she was afraid this movie could be a career-ender when they first got going. No one is thinking that now. Check out the clip for yourself right here.
"It was terrifying," Gerwig explained. "There's something about starting from that place where it's like 'well, anything is possible.' It felt like vertigo starting to write it. Like, where do you even begin? What would be the story?"
"That feeling that I had was knowing that it would be really interesting terror," Gerwig added. "Usually that's where the best stuff is. I am terrified of that. Anything where you're like, 'This could be a career-ender,' then you're like, 'OK, I probably should do it.'"
Do you love the trailer? Let us know in the comments down below!
Run, don't walk lol
Running to see #AvatarTheWayOfWater just to catch the first trailer for #Barbie pic.twitter.com/21vbeigORZ— Luis Perozo (@luisperozo_19) December 15, 2022
In case you missed it
2001: A Space Odyssey // #Barbie pic.twitter.com/atyqiEu40u— BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) December 16, 2022
Literally stunning
#Barbie is going to become my WHOLE personality next year. 💖 pic.twitter.com/ecKVDX1Fyg— Heather Concannon (@hmmconcannon) December 15, 2022
Oh the fans are gonna EAT
#BARBIE: this is right where i wanna be i can’t think of anything better! pic.twitter.com/3lXLvELm0Y— emily (@wileysprings) December 15, 2022
It's hard to believe it exists
This is all I will be thinking about for the forseeable future. #Barbie pic.twitter.com/qH1x84vDCl— Hanna Ines Flint (@HannaFlint) December 16, 2022
So much fun
THIS SEQUENCE OF MARGOT ROBBIE AS #BARBIE pic.twitter.com/P4eu0uW5to— pics of margot (@picsofrobbie) December 16, 2022
Tremendous artwork
crying hysterically and throwing up because i’ll never be her #barbie pic.twitter.com/KMOE3uUDlY— padilha (@padeliciouss) December 15, 2022
Some history for everyone
¡RINDE TRIBUTO A LA BARBIE ORIGINAL! 👱♀️ Uno de los trajes que usará #MargotRobbie en el live action de #Barbie es un homenaje a la primera muñeca de la marca lanzada en 1959. La cinta tendrá inspiración en las distintas épocas que ha existido la muñeca de #Mattel 😍 pic.twitter.com/qYl8okysbu— Gaby Meza – 🍿🌈 (@GabyMeza8) December 15, 2022