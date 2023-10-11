Ahsoka: Watch Barbie Star Ariana Greenblatt Talk About Her Star Wars Debut

After rising to fame as Sasha in Barbie earlier this year, Ariana Greenblatt made a surprise appearance in the fifth episode of Star Wars: Ahsoka as a young version of the titular character. The younger version of Ahsoka Tano was originally voiced by Ashley Eckstein in Star Wars: Clone Wars, who went on to voice an older version of the character in Star Wars Rebels. Now, older Ahsoka is played by Rosario Dawson in live-action. The fifth episode of Ahsoka marked the first time the character had been seen young in live-action, and it made fans realize Ahsoka was just a kid when she was fighting the war during her Jedi training. Today, the official social media accounts for Star Wars shared a video of Greenblatt talking about embodying Ahsoka and channeling Dawson's performance.

"ariana_greenblatt a stan for #TheCloneWars? she's just like me #Ahsoka now streaming on @DisneyPlus. (Previously recorded.)," Star Wars shared on Instagram. "I watched a ton of Clone Wars episodes," Greenblatt explains in the video. "I mean, when I was getting ready for rehearsal, it was just always on in the background."

Greenblatt goes on to explain that although she is portraying younger Ahsoka, the character still has her adult mind after encountering Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) in the World Between Worlds. "So I had to combine the characters," Greenblatt explained of younger and older Ahsoka. You can watch Greebblatt talk about visiting Dawson on set in the video below:

Will Ahsoka Get a Season 2?

Last week, Deadline reported that "Ahsoka Season 2 is more of a reality in the conversation, though nothing is locked yet." Considering Ahsoka's ties with The Mandalorian and showrunner Dave Filoni's future film plans, it's pretty likely we'll be seeing the Ahsoka characters again. Before the SAG strike, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka) while she was promoting her new film, Haunted Mansion, and we asked if she knew anything about Filoni's film and whether or not she would be in it.

"No. I'm just so happy he got it," Dawson shared when asked if she knew about the project. "Honestly, my uncle is a comic book artist. That is not the average transition coming from animation and going into directing, and especially a film. For all the nerds, I think for the cons and stuff, this is just like, 'Ah!' kind of status. So, I'm just super stoked for him because it really could not happen to a better person. He's so talented and remarkable and awesome, and I love him. And I think what he learned in doing in animation, he's blowing out of the water in directing and live action. So, I'm, as a fan, excited to watch that movie, whether I'm in it or not."

She added, "And I hope I'm invited to set, regardless."

Did you enjoy the Ahsoka finale? Would you like to see Ariana Greenblatt play young Ahsoka again? Tell us in the comments!