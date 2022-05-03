Marvel Star Sebastian Stan Dazzles in All-Pink Suit at Met Gala

✖

The annual Met Gala was held this week, and the stars all came out with their best attempts at show-stopping fashion. Well, Marvel had plenty of stars who were out there representing, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Sebastian Stan was certainly one of them! Stan showed up to the Met Gala 2022 in a dazzling all-pink suit, which certainly did the job of capturing eyeballs and generating attention. In addition to helping Marvel Studios launch a successful TV line last year with TFATWS, Sebastian Stan captured the spotlight in 2022 for portraying rocker Tommy Lee in Hulu's biopic drama Pam & Tommy.

Check out Sebastian Stan's pink suit look on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet:

Sorry Marvel fans: when ComicBook.com spoke to Sebastian Stan back in January of this year, he didn't have any firm updates on when we might see Bucky Barnes next in the Marvel Cinematic Universe:

"I don't, I really don't. I haven't known that for ten plus years, I always am very happy when I get to live another day, hopefully before I get too old. We'll see, anything is possible."

Marvel has taken a more fluid approach to how and when it utilizes actors, with studio head Kevin Feige stating that it now "It varies, project to project, cast to cast," as opposed to long-term contracts obligating actors for subsequent sequels and/or seasons. The goal is (according to Feige) to have "people that come in, are excited to be in the universe, are excited at the opportunity to do more things, as opposed to being locked into contractual obligations." Stan was last in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier event series that set up Anthony Mackie's Captain America 4 film; he also did voicework as Bucky Barnes for Marvel's What If...? animated series.

Sebastian Stan certainly isn't lacking in opportunities. Besides Pam & Tommy, Stan creeped out audiences as a sadistic boyfriend/killer/cannibal in Hulu's horror flick Fresh, and was also part of the female ensemble action-espionage film The 355.

Up next, Stan stars in The Crown director Benjamin Caron's new financial heist-thriller Sharper with Julianne Moore and John Lithgow, as well as period piece drama The Brutalist with Vanessa Kirby, Mark Rylance, Joel Edgerton, and Marion Cotillard. Star Wars fans are also still itching for Sebastian Stan to take up Mark Hamill's mantle as a younger Luke SKywalker in a future project.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldiers is streaming on Disney+.