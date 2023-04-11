Barbie's Margot Robbie Reveals First Reaction to Script, "They Are Never Going to Let Us Make This Movie"

Warner Bros. has officially begun ramping up the promotion of their live-action Barbie film that is being helmed by Greta Gerwig. Gerwig looks to have put her unique touch on the project, and Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's chemistry as Barbie and Ken is hilariously great. Gosling previously discussed his reaction to reading the script for the first time, and he called it the "best script" he's ever read. Now, Robbie is revealing her reaction to reading the Barbie script for the first time. While speaking to BAFTA, Robbie revealed that she thought the film would never get made.

"The first time I read the 'Barbie' script, my reaction was, 'Ah! This is so good. What a shame it will never see the light of day,'" Robbie revealed."'because they are never going to let us make this movie.' But they did."

Who is in the Barbie Movie?

Barbie will be directed by Gerwig, with a script from her and Noah Baumbach. Margot Robbie, who had been rumored to be attached to the project since 2018, will also be producing the project through her LuckyChap banner. The cast of the film will also include America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, John Cena, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell, Ncuti Gatwa, Emerald Fennell, Hari Nef, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Connor Swindells, Ritu Arya, and Jamie Demetriou.

"Barbie is one of the most iconic franchises in the world and we are excited to partner with Warner Bros. Pictures and Margot Robbie to bring her to life on the big screen," Ynon Kreiz, Chairman and CEO of Mattel, said at the time. "We look forward to building on this collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures as we tell the stories of our beloved brands. Mattel Films is on a path to demonstrate the enormous potential of our brand portfolio, as we continue to execute on our strategy of transforming Mattel into an IP-driven, high performing toy company."

"Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child's journey to self-discovery," Robbie said in a press release at the time of the announcement. "Over the brand's almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president."

Barbie will be released exclusively in theaters on July 21, 2023.

