Jared Leto Prowls the Met Gala in Bizarre Furry Cat Suit

The 2023 Met Gala was held on Monday night, and it saw a who's-who of celebrities bringing some surprising looks to life. One of the most unexpected sartorial choices was courtesy of Jared Leto, with the Oscar-winning actor showing up to the Met Gala in a human-sized cat suit. The suit, which appeared on the carpet with no initial indication of who was underneath, paid tribute to the theme in a unique way, representing fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld's cat, Choupette. Lagerfeld, who passed away in 2019, is the theme of this year's Met Gala, which is fully titled "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

Leto proceeded to take off the cat suit on the carpet to reveal a second outfit, which you can also find below. Leto has certainly been no stranger to elaborate stunts at the Met Gala, including dressing up in identical outfits with Alessandro Michele, and carrying a severed model of his head in 2019.

Jared Leto removes a giant fluffy cat suit at the #MetGala to reveal another outfit. https://t.co/m94XaFKHbE pic.twitter.com/ZK4p2gI0Bg — Variety (@Variety) May 1, 2023

What are Jared Leto's new movies?

Leto is set to appear in Disney's Haunted Mansion movie this summer, and is expected to factor into the newly-released TRON 3. In terms of reprising either of his superhero roles — as The Joker in Suicide Squad and Zack Snyder's Justice League, or as Morbius in last year's Morbius — it sounds like Leto is never ruling anything out.

"I mean, it's kinda like a chicken and the egg there, you know, the physical informs the mental and the mental informs the physical and this was just a perfect opportunity for me to not only to… You know, I got a chance to bring this character to the big screen for the first time," Leto previously told ComicBook.com. "And I have to say, it's an absolute honor to do that."

"It's harder and harder to find a character that hasn't been portrayed before," Leto added. "And the fact that this character is coming to screens for the very first time April 1st, I'm incredibly excited about that. And the other thing that I loved is that you have this transformative performance inside of this big Marvel movie and that there were kind of three characters in one here, it was perfectly suited for me and what I'm interested in."

What do you think of Jared Leto's cat-themed Met Gala outfit? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!