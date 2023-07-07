Barbie Star Scott Evans Jokes About Brother Chris Evans Joining Franchise

The highly-anticipated Barbie movie is hitting theaters this month, and it features a star-studded cast. Some of the big names on the line-up include Margot Robbie (Birds of Prey), Ryan Gosling (Drive), America Ferrera (Superstore), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), Alexandra Shipp (tick, tick, ...Boom!), Will Ferrell (Anchorman), Issa Rae (Insecure), Michael Cera (Superbad), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), and more. Another actor on the line-up is Scott Evans, who is known for roles such as Oliver on Grace & Frankie in addition to being the brother of Marvel star Chris Evans. Recently, Scott Evans was interviewed by Out Magazine alongside some of the other LGBTQ+ cast members from Barbie. It came up that the younger Evans once voiced a Captain America doll, which means it would only be right for Chris to voice a Ken doll that looks like Scott.

"I don't know if people know this, but the very first Captain America action doll that spoke, I did the voice on. They don't have the real actors do the voices because it would cost a lot more than finding somebody that sounds like them, so they sent my brother five options and asked who he thought sounded closest to him. He was like, 'To be honest, my brother sounds the most like me.' They got me to do it, and it was crazy to have a connection with that character at the time. So playing Ken does feel like a full-circle moment," Evans explained.

When Out Magazine suggested to Scott that Chris should voice a Ken doll that's modeled after his Barbie character, the actor replied, "Exactly. But he'll have to be gay, apparently! Hand on the hip the entire time." This was a joke referring to fans who thought his Barbie poster pose meant he would be playing a gay version of Ken.

What Is Barbie About?

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hits theaters on July 21st. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.