Barbie: Billie Eilish Teases New Song From Soundtrack Titled "What Was I Made For?"

Barbie is hitting theaters later this month, and fans are eager to see Margot Robbie step into the titular role alongside Ryan Gosling's Ken. There's a lot to look forward to about the movie, and folks are curious to find out how Greta Gerwig decides to tell to the story of history's most famous doll. In addition to the stacked cast, the movie is also expected to have a pretty impressive soundtrack. It was previously revealed that the soundtrack would include songs by some huge artists, and another name has been added to the list. Turns out, Billie Eilish also wrote a new song for the Barbie movie. Today, the Grammy and Oscar-winning artist took to Instagram to tease her new song.

"AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!! 🧸🎀🩰💗"What Was I Made For?" COMING OUT JULY 13TH AT 7AM PT. !!!!!!!! 🙈🥰 WE MADE THIS SONG FOR BARBIE AND IT MEANS THE ABSOLUTE WORRRRLLLD TO ME. THIS MOVIE IS GONNA CHANGE UR LIVES AND HOPEFULLY THE SONG WILL TOO. GET READY TO SOB💐👀🌸🥹💞 @FINNEAS," Eilish wrote on Instagram. You can check out the post below:

Previously announced artists on the Barbie soundtrack include Ava Max, Charli XCX, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa, FIFTY FIFTY, Gayle, HAIM, Ice Spice, Kali, KAROL G, Khalid, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, PinkPantheress, Tame Impala, and The Kid LAROI. Mark Ronson is aboard as executive producer. You can check out the promotional image for the Barbie soundtrack in the Instagram post by Rolling Stone below:

What Is Barbie About?

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hits theaters on July 21st. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.

