Barbie and Oppenheimer Share a Release Date and the Internet is Going Wild

CinemaCon is underway in Las Vegas and on Tuesday, it was Warner Bros.' turn to present. Among the first looks and new information the studio revealed was a photo of the Margot Robbie in the upcoming Barbie movie along with a release date for the film as well — July 21, 2023. While fans were amped about the look at Barbie, it also didn't take long for them to figure out a rather interesting juxtaposition of sorts. The cheerful-looking and brightly colored Barbie's release date happens to be the same as another major movie project, one that is the exact opposite of all things plastic and fantastic: Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

Nolan's Oppenheimer biopic is currently set to open on July 21, 2021. The film, which is based on the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin boasts a massive, star-studded cast and is Nolan's first film with Universal since the end of the filmmaker's decades-long relationship with Warner Bros. The timing of Warner Bros. releasing Barbie on the same day as Oppenheimer is something that many on social media couldn't help but note, with some wondering if it's Warner Bros. response to Nolan's departure, though a lot of people were just enjoying how wildly different the two movies are and started making jokes about the difference in aesthetics and how people are probably going to end up seeing both films potentially even on the same day.

Barbie and Oppenheimer on the same day sounds like such a wild ride. We've rounded up some of our favorite fan reactions to the news for you to check out below.

Barbie and Oppenheimer are currently slated to open in theaters July 21, 2023