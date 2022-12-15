Margot Robbie Teases Barbie's Dream House Appearing in Barbie Movie

When many people think of Barbie, there is one very important part of the Barbie doll universe that comes to mind — the Dreamhouse. Barbie's Dreamhouse has been the stuff of, well, dreams for many children for decades and now with the iconic doll getting a live-action film — one starring Margot Robbie no less — fans have wondered will some iteration of the Dreamhouse will appear in the film and it sounds like we may see more than one. Speaking with Carey Mulligan for Variety, Robbie teased the appearance of "some dream houses" in the film.

"The dream houses? You'll see some dream houses," Robbie said. "And it will be everything you ever dreamed of."

The Barbie Dreamhouse originally made its debut in 1962, just three years after the debut of the doll. The first Dreamhouse was a simple, folding ranch-style home evocative of a popular home design of the time with a very mid-century style and was made of cardboard. In the years since the house has seen numerous upgrades with the times, including a Barbie Townhouse in the mid-1970s that featured a working elevator, the cottage from the mid-1980s, the expansive mansion-style homes for the 1990s and even a multi-family version, complete with a garage in more recent years/ The materials for the houses has also evolved with time and they are currently made from plastic.

As for what versions of the houses we'll see in Barbie, that's anyone's guess, but images we've seen from the film have thus far included a wide range of eras in terms of Barbie's style so it's possible that any or even all of these Dreamhouses could be incorporated int the film.

Who is the cast and crew of the Barbie movie?

Barbie will be directed by Gerwig, with a script from Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. Robbie, who had been rumored to be attached to the project since 2018, will also be producing the project through her LuckyChap banner. The cast of the project also includes America Ferrera (Superstore), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Ncuti Gatwa (Doctor Who, Sex Education) Alexandra Shipp (tick, tick, ...Boom!), Will Ferrell (Anchorman), Issa Rae (Insecure), Michael Cera (Superbad), and Ariana Greenblatt (Avengers: Infinity War).

"Barbie is one of the most iconic franchises in the world and we are excited to partner with Warner Bros. Pictures and Margot Robbie to bring her to life on the big screen," Ynon Kreiz, Chairman and CEO of Mattel, said at the time. "We look forward to building on this collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures as we tell the stories of our beloved brands. Mattel Films is on a path to demonstrate the enormous potential of our brand portfolio, as we continue to execute on our strategy of transforming Mattel into an IP-driven, high performing toy company."

"Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child's journey to self-discovery," Robbie said in a press release at the time of the announcement. "Over the brand's almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president."

Barbie will be released exclusively in theaters on July 21, 2023.