Ben Affleck's Batman Will Mentor Barry Allen in The Flash

Ben Affleck’s Batman will mentor Barry Allen in the upcoming The Flash movie. The news of the actor returning to the role ahead of DC FanDome ignited the fanbase. So many people wished for Affleck to return to the company’s films after Zack Snyder’s Justice League became a reality. Now, Batman will be steering Barry Allen through some temporal shenanigans in The Flash. Vanity Fair first reported Affleck’s involvement and also had the details about their relationship in the upcoming project. Fans of Justice League will remember the humorous bonding between Barry and Bruce Wayne in the film. Expect more of that interplay when The Flash gets underway. It’s a good decision for Affleck who really shone brightly in moments alongside his superpowered teammates in that movie.

Andy Muschietti, the film’s director said, “He’s a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie. The interaction and relationship between Barry and Affleck’s Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven’t seen before. It’s Barry’s movie, it’s Barry’s story, but their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that’s one of the emotional vessels of the movie. That’s where the Affleck Batman kicks in.”

He would also go stake his case for why this version of Batman is so great in the interview. “His Batman has a dichotomy that is very strong which is his masculinity—because of the way he looks, and the imposing figure that he has, and his jawline —but he’s also very vulnerable,” Muschietti detailed “He knows how to deliver from the inside out, that vulnerability. He just needs a story that allows him to bring that contrast, that balance.”

Affleck knows that vulnerability played a huge role in getting him to take on being Batman after so many actors have made their mark on the character.

“Zack told me he basically wanted to do the tone of The Dark Knight Frank Miller series. Where he’s older, he’s kind of broken down and more vulnerable and I thought that was a really interesting approach to Batman,” he remembered. “As a guy who is vulnerable, as a guy who aches when he gets up in the morning, as a guy who feels a lot of psychological torment, I thought was a really interesting approach to playing a hero and that is what we wanted to do.”

