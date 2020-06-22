Michael Keaton's DCEU Casting Talk Has Fans Debating the Best Batman
In the decades since his comic book debut, Batman has been brought to life by a number of actors, with each bringing their own strengths and weaknesses to the role. In addition to the character being physically personified in movies and TV series, a number of actors have also provided the character with a vocal performance in animated projects, only adding to the rich history of the Caped Crusader. Recent reports have claimed that Michael Keaton, who played the character in Batman and Batman Returns, will be reprising the role in upcoming DC Extended Universe projects to serve in a similar capacity to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Nick Fury, making brief appearances across a number of projects to unify the universe.
The news of Keaton's potential return excited a number of fans, who were quick to claim that he was the best performer to pull off the character. As is the nature of the internet, the enthusiasm for Keaton has seen some fans reminding social media that Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, and a variety of animated interpretations of the character remain the high-point for the Dark Knight.
Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the best Batman performer.
Are Y'all Crazy?
prevnext
This is the best Batman and you're, @ATT @WarnerMedia @warnerbros , gonna replace him with a nearly 70-year old. Are y'all crazy? pic.twitter.com/I1EdFBMxry— Adam #ReleaseTheSnyderCut (@Dark_Knight_214) June 22, 2020
Old Man Batman
prevnext
Michael Keaton is still the best Batman. IMO its long over due that he come back as Old Man Batman. Even if Birdman is pretty much that.— Simon Phoenix (@CoLD_KiLL) June 22, 2020
Affleck Appreciation
prevnext
Affleck is the best Batman ever and Leto was the second best Joker.— Jonathon (@WashedJon) June 22, 2020
No Debate
prevnext
Michael Keaton remains the best Batman. This is not up for debate.— Tallulah Shark (@SayWhatSugar) June 22, 2020
Always the Best
prevnext
FACT: Michael Keaton has always been the best Batman. Welcome back! @MichaelKeaton— Real Estate 101 (@housesandme) June 22, 2020
Not Even Close
prevnext
I'm not gonna let y'all just disrespect CHRISTIAN BALE he was the best batman and its not close.
Not only a great batman but a great actor.— Showtime 🏁 (@sippinvegas) June 22, 2020
LEGO Hero
prevnext
You know, the multiverse means that in some universe in the DCEU, the best Batman could exist pic.twitter.com/siHRvRH63v— Cooper Hood (@MovieCooper) June 22, 2020
Incomplete Question
prevnext
"Who is the best Batman?"— John (@enigmachine) June 22, 2020
An incomplete question.
"Who is the best Batman, other than Christian Bale?"
That's more like it. pic.twitter.com/RTBHmwAZrl
Batman: The Animated Series Love
prevnext
Best Batman: Kevin Conroy— Norm W (@normdubya) June 22, 2020
C'Mon
prev
#MichaelKeaton C'mon, the best #Batman— Andi Blair (@ANDIBLAIR1492) June 22, 2020
Hope the rumours are true #Hollywood #screenwriting pic.twitter.com/M62vqRfA4k
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.