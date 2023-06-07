After directing one of the final movies for the previous iteration of DC films over at Warner Bros., it looks like The Flash helmer Andy Muschietti is going to get a chance at the new DC Studios as well. James Gunn and Peter Safran were put in charge of the newly-created DC Studios, tasked with developing a brand new, connected universe of DC characters that spans both film and television. Gunn is handing one of the company's most iconic characters, writing and directing 2025's Superman: Legacy, and it appears Muschietti will be in charge of one of DC's other tentpole heroes.

Late on Sunday night, One Take News was first to report that DC Studios had tapped Muschietti to direct the upcoming film The Brave and the Bold, ushering in the Batman characters that will be featured in the upcoming DC Universe. On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter revealed in a piece that Muschietti is the "top choice" to direct the film, but that there hasn't been a formal commitment due to the ongoing strike.

There are a lot of iterations of Batman currently in play for DC. Both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton appear in The Flash, though the future DC stories will take place in a universe different from either of theirs. Matt Reeves' The Batman franchise is still moving forward on its own, with the Penguin character getting his own TV series and The Batman 2 set for a 2025 release. Those will exist as "Elseworlds" stories for Gunn and Safran's DC franchise.

The Brave on the Bold will be inspired by Grant Morrison's beloved Batman comics run, and will likely focus on Bruce Wayne's relationship to his biological son, Damian Wayne.

Muschietti was asked recently about potentially directing a Batman project for DC, after including two different iteration of Batman in The Flash, and he played coy, saying he didn't think he could talk about that topic "yet." Of course, this led to speculation that he may be an option for a future Batman film.

If Muschietti is indeed hired for The Brave and the Bold, he will be the third director hired for the new DC Universe. Gunn is directing Superman: Legacy while Logan and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny helmer James Mangold is working on a new Swamp Thing movie.

