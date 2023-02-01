Does Batman's The Brave and the Bold Movie Hint That Nightwing Is Part of the DCU?

Considering Batman is one of the most popular comic book heroes ever created, there was never a chance DC Studios would develop its DC Universe without a version of the Caped Crusader. That much was confirmed Tuesday when DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran announced The Brave and the Bold, a live-action featuring Batman and Robin. Not just that, but it was confirmed the movie is going to be a father-and-son story following Bruce and Damian Wayne. Given that Damian Wayne is the fifth person to don the Robin mantle, we've got to ask—where's Dick Grayson in all of this?

Fans have been longing to see Nightwing on the big screen and given the fact he was the first one to act as Robin, one would think Nightwing is active in the DCU regardless if he appears in The Brave and the Bold. At first glance, making Damian Wayne the DCU's Robin is an excellent move for fans of the Bat-Family.

Most Robins go onto to become their own hero after serving as a sidekick. Grayson became Nightwing, Jason Hood was murdered as Robin and came back as the vigilante Red Hood, Tim Drake now goes by Red Robin, and Stephanie Brown is now the superhero Spoiler.

Should the DCU follow the comics order, which is likely given Gunn and Safran's commitment to the source material, that means they have four additional Bat-Family characters ready to go without having to go through the ropes and introduce all Robins again. After all, Gunn did say by the team the DCU launches with Superman: Legacy, the world is one that's had metahumans for quite some time rather than seeing the introduction of heroes and villains on-screen.

The Brave and the Bold has yet to set a release date.

What other members of the Bat Family would you like to see in the DCU? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things DCU!