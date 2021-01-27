Tim Burton's Batman Movies Returning to HBO Max
At long last, the four Batman movies from the '80s and '90s are making their return to HBO Max. Although WarnerMedia's streaming service is a hub for DC movies and TV shows, a lot of its content rotates in and out of the lineup, sometimes heading to other services as part of existing streaming deals. This caused the Tim Burton Batman movies (plus Batman & Robin) to leave HBO Max late last year. Fortunately, all four films are set to return to the lineup in February.
On Wednesday, HBO Max revealed the list of every movie and TV show arriving on the service over the course of the next month, and those four Batman movies were all included. Batman, Batman Returns, Batman Forever, and Batman & Robin are all going to be back on HBO Max beginning on February 1st.
The Christopher Nolan Batman films have been available on HBO Max recently, but fans have been hoping to see the predecessors to his trilogy make a comeback to the service. Michael Keaton starred as the Caped Crusader in Batman and Batman Returns, while Val Kilmer took on the role in Batman Forever and George Clooney donned the cowl for Batman & Robin.
Here's the full list of everything joining HBO Max on February 1st alongside the Batman films:
All Good Things, 2010 (HBO)
The Amityville Horror, 1979 (HBO)
The Amityville Horror, 2005 (HBO)
American Style
The Apparition, 2012 (HBO)
Austin Powers in Goldmember, 2002
Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery, 1997
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, 1999
Backdraft, 1991 (HBO)
Batman & Robin, 1997
Batman Forever, 1995
Batman Returns, 1992
Batman, 1989
Batman: The Brave and the Bold
Be Cool, 2005 (HBO)
Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007
Butter, 2012 (HBO)
Captain Blood, 1935
Chewing Gum
Death Row Stories, Season 5
Deep Down, 2021 (HBO)
Drumline, 2002 (Extended Version) (HBO)
The Four Feathers, 2002 (HBO)
Get A Job, 2016 (HBO)
Get Shorty, 1995 (HBO)
Getting Even With Dad, 1994 (HBO)
Ghoulies II, 1987 (HBO)
Ghoulies, 1985 (HBO)
Giant, 1956
The Graduate, 1967
Growing Up Milwaukee, 2020
Head of the Class
The Investigation, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
Jacob's Ladder, 1990 (HBO)
Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday, 1993 (HBO)
Justice League
Justice League Unlimited
La Deuda, 2021 (HBO)
Lars And The Real Girl, 2007 (HBO)
The Last Exorcism, 2010 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Lay The Favorite, 2012 (HBO)
Life Of Pi, 2012 (HBO)
Love & Basketball, 2000
The Lucky One, 2012 (HBO)
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983
Man of Steel, 2013
The Matrix, 1999
The Matrix Reloaded, 2003
The Matrix Revolutions, 2003
Monkey Shines, 1988 (HBO)
Murder On The Orient Express, 1974 (HBO)
My Bloody Valentine 3-D, 2009 (HBO)
The Neverending Story II The Next Chapter, 1991 (HBO)
Outbreak, 1995
Pathfinder, 2007 (Director's Cut) (HBO)
Presumed Innocent, 1990
Raw Deal, 1986 (HBO)
Robot Chicken, Season 10B
Safe House, 2012 (HBO)
Saw II, 2005 (Director's Cut) (HBO)
Saw III, 2006 (Director's Cut) (HBO)
Saw IV, 2007 (Director's Cut) (HBO)
Saw V, 2008 (Director's Cut) (HBO)
Saw VI, 2009 (Director's Cut) (HBO)
Saw, 2004 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Saw: The Final Chapter, 2010 (Director's Cut) (HBO)
Selena, 1997
The Shadow, 1994 (HBO)
Sling Blade, 1996 (HBO)
Stop-Loss, 2008 (HBO)
Sunshine Cleaning, 2009 (HBO)
The Goonies, 1985
The Tank, 2017 (HBO)
This Must Be The Place, 2012 (HBO)
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, 2011 (HBO)
Training Day, 2001
Unforgiven, 1992
United Shades of America, Season 5
Up In The Air, 2009 (HBO)
Wildcats, 1986 (HBO)
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, 1971
Are you excited to see the Batman films return to HBO Max next month? Let us know in the comments!