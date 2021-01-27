Tim Burton's Batman Movies Returning to HBO Max

✖

At long last, the four Batman movies from the '80s and '90s are making their return to HBO Max. Although WarnerMedia's streaming service is a hub for DC movies and TV shows, a lot of its content rotates in and out of the lineup, sometimes heading to other services as part of existing streaming deals. This caused the Tim Burton Batman movies (plus Batman & Robin) to leave HBO Max late last year. Fortunately, all four films are set to return to the lineup in February.

On Wednesday, HBO Max revealed the list of every movie and TV show arriving on the service over the course of the next month, and those four Batman movies were all included. Batman, Batman Returns, Batman Forever, and Batman & Robin are all going to be back on HBO Max beginning on February 1st.

The Christopher Nolan Batman films have been available on HBO Max recently, but fans have been hoping to see the predecessors to his trilogy make a comeback to the service. Michael Keaton starred as the Caped Crusader in Batman and Batman Returns, while Val Kilmer took on the role in Batman Forever and George Clooney donned the cowl for Batman & Robin.

Here's the full list of everything joining HBO Max on February 1st alongside the Batman films:

All Good Things, 2010 (HBO)

The Amityville Horror, 1979 (HBO)

The Amityville Horror, 2005 (HBO)

American Style

The Apparition, 2012 (HBO)

Austin Powers in Goldmember, 2002

Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery, 1997

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, 1999

Backdraft, 1991 (HBO)

Batman & Robin, 1997

Batman Forever, 1995

Batman Returns, 1992

Batman, 1989

Batman: The Brave and the Bold

Be Cool, 2005 (HBO)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007

Butter, 2012 (HBO)

Captain Blood, 1935

Chewing Gum

Death Row Stories, Season 5

Deep Down, 2021 (HBO)

Drumline, 2002 (Extended Version) (HBO)

The Four Feathers, 2002 (HBO)

Get A Job, 2016 (HBO)

Get Shorty, 1995 (HBO)

Getting Even With Dad, 1994 (HBO)

Ghoulies II, 1987 (HBO)

Ghoulies, 1985 (HBO)

Giant, 1956

The Graduate, 1967

Growing Up Milwaukee, 2020

Head of the Class

The Investigation, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

Jacob's Ladder, 1990 (HBO)

Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday, 1993 (HBO)

Justice League

Justice League Unlimited

La Deuda, 2021 (HBO)

Lars And The Real Girl, 2007 (HBO)

The Last Exorcism, 2010 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Lay The Favorite, 2012 (HBO)

Life Of Pi, 2012 (HBO)

Love & Basketball, 2000

The Lucky One, 2012 (HBO)

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983

Man of Steel, 2013

The Matrix, 1999

The Matrix Reloaded, 2003

The Matrix Revolutions, 2003

Monkey Shines, 1988 (HBO)

Murder On The Orient Express, 1974 (HBO)

My Bloody Valentine 3-D, 2009 (HBO)

The Neverending Story II The Next Chapter, 1991 (HBO)

Outbreak, 1995

Pathfinder, 2007 (Director's Cut) (HBO)

Presumed Innocent, 1990

Raw Deal, 1986 (HBO)

Robot Chicken, Season 10B

Safe House, 2012 (HBO)

Saw II, 2005 (Director's Cut) (HBO)

Saw III, 2006 (Director's Cut) (HBO)

Saw IV, 2007 (Director's Cut) (HBO)

Saw V, 2008 (Director's Cut) (HBO)

Saw VI, 2009 (Director's Cut) (HBO)

Saw, 2004 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Saw: The Final Chapter, 2010 (Director's Cut) (HBO)

Selena, 1997

The Shadow, 1994 (HBO)

Sling Blade, 1996 (HBO)

Stop-Loss, 2008 (HBO)

Sunshine Cleaning, 2009 (HBO)

The Goonies, 1985

The Tank, 2017 (HBO)

This Must Be The Place, 2012 (HBO)

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, 2011 (HBO)

Training Day, 2001

Unforgiven, 1992

United Shades of America, Season 5

Up In The Air, 2009 (HBO)

Wildcats, 1986 (HBO)

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, 1971

Are you excited to see the Batman films return to HBO Max next month? Let us know in the comments!