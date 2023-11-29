Former DC director Zack Snyder says that there's only one DC project that he would return for. In a new Hollywood Reporter feature, the Zack Snyder's Justice League director explained how an adaptation of The Dark Knight Returns might lure him back to the blue brand. Right now, he's busy with Rebel Moon and a host of other projects over at Netflix. But, a "true representation of the graphic novel" might be enough to see him revisit Batman on the big screen. A lot of fans would be receptive to that. After all, his take on The Dark Knight during Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and the ensuing team-up movie were heavily influenced by Frank Miller's work.

There's really only one tiny problem. Snyder is very busy with all of that stuff over at Netflix and current DC Films heads James Gunn and Peter Safran's dance cards are similarly full. In particular, The Suicide Squad director's already got Matt Reeves on tab for The Batman Part II. If that weren't enough, there's also a Brave and the Bold project in the works as well that will center a version of The Caped Crusader a bit earlier in his career than The Dark Knight Returns. So, that's a lot of Batman to go around. Still, it has to be gratifying for fans of the director to hear that there would still be something that could bring him back.

Could Ben Affleck Come Back For The Dark Knight Returns?

The idea of Ben Affleck in the popular story isn't lost on the fandom. Kevin Smith talked about the possibility of the star coming back for The Dark Knight Returns on his podcast this year. The longtime comic book fan and creator told fans that it just makes a bit too much sense. Just this year, Affleck had a part in The Flash as Bruce Wayne again. He's said he wouldn't return. But, anything is possible in a multiverse…

"I know Ben loves The Dark Knight Returns in a big bad way," Smith said. "Like most of us do, but like... all through [filming] Chasing Amy he read that on the floor of my condo; he slept on the couch and s**t. And he was always like 'Why can't somebody do this as a f*****g movie?"

"And you know, when Zack [Snyder] did BvS, he got damn close: he got to wear the outfit [Bat-Armor] and s**t, there were elements of Dark Knight Returns... So I can't imagine if somebody backed up a money truck ten years from now, and said to a f*****g nearly sixty-year-old Ben Affleck 'Do you want to do The Dark Knight Returns?' He might say 'Yeah,' and that would be glorious," he added. "But for right now he had to put the cowl away, and he seems to have had a good time doing it."

Frank Miller Shows DCEU Love For Adapting Parts Of His Work

Not that long ago, Frank Miller had some nice things to say about the DCEU using elements from The Dark Knight Returns. During an appearance on The Beard and The Bold Movie Podcast, the comics creator said that it took him a while to warm up to seeing those parts of his work on the big screen. But, he's become appreciative over time.

"I really gotta say about that-a few years have gone by since all this started, okay? And at first, my reaction was to be very territorial and all that. And now I've kind of sat back and with a much deeper breath and longer view on the whole thing and all I can say is: this is great," Miller told The Beard and The Bald Movie Podcast.

He added, "I mean, I came in and I came up with my idea for The Dark Knight Returns and that basically was the big splash I made, which started my whole career going. And since then I've seen the two fields collaborate back and forth. I benefited greatly from Dark Knight Returns and so have they and continue to. And it can only be looked at as a healthy relationship."

