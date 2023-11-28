The Suicide Squad Star Joel Kinnaman Is Ready for a DC Return (Exclusive)

Joel Kinnaman's Rick Flagg was killed off during the events of The Suicide Squad, one of the final movies in the DC Extended Universe. Now that DC Studios is established and is building up the new DC Universe, Kinnaman tells us he'd love to return as an entirely different character.

"I think [I'd want to play] an all-new character," Kinnaman tells ComicBook.com. "I haven't talked to James [Gunn] in a while but maybe I'll come in and do a nasty villain."

Because the importance of the multiverse to all things DC, the rollout of the DCU has been slightly complicated. Accoring to Gunn, DCU canon officially begins with 2024's Creature Commandos, even though some actors from the DCEU will be returning.

"Nothing is canon until Creature Commandos next year – a sort of aperitif to the DCU – & then a deeper dive into the universe with Superman: Legacy after that," Gunn clarified on Threads earlier this year. "It's a very human drive to want to understand everything all the time, but I think its okay to be confused on what's happening in the DCU since no one has seen anything from the DCU yet."

Then there's the likes of Jason Momoa, who played Aquaman in the DCEU, and is very likely returning for an entirely new role in the DCU. According to hints from the Aquaman star himself, it's increasingly likely the actor will play Lobo at some point in the future of the new superhero franchise.

"Well, everyone knows I'm a comic book fan. The comic I collected the most, and I have every comic there is... you can do your research and find out what it is," Momoa hinted with us when asked if his "dream DC project" would be a Lobo film or series.

"I think with Peter Safran and Mr. Gunn at the helm now at DC, I'm very excited about that," Momoa said in a prior chat with ET Canada. "There are a lot of cool things that are going to be coming up and one of my dreams come true will be happening under their watch, so stay tuned."

The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025.

