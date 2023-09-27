DC Studios’ James Gunn Imagines More DCU News in Not-Too-Distant Future

It’s been nearly a year since DC Studios was announced by Warner Bros. Discovery, with James Gunn (The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy) and producer Peter Safran (Aquaman, The Conjuring Universe) running things. However, the reveal that DC Studios was happening – and that an entire DC Universe reboot was coming with it – has left the franchise in a weird place. Add the Writers’ and Actors’ Strikes that happened in Hollywood this year, and the plans for DC Studios have gotten even more unclear.

There was a monumental breakthrough in the last week, as the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers reached an “exceptional” new deal to end the Writers’ Strike. Now that the writers are set to go back to work, fans are looking for updates on where their favorite films, TV shows, and franchises stand. In a new update posted on threads, James Gunn informs DC fans that new DC Studios information is coming in the “Not-Too-Distant Future”:

I don’t even know where we are with everything, as I haven’t been able to talk with our writers while this has been happening,” Gunn posted. “Although I’m very happy with the outcome, the strike was a real wrench in the process for sure, so I’ll have to see where we are on everything for the next couple weeks. But yeah I’d imagine more news out in the not-too-distant future.”

When Are New DC Studios Movies Coming Out?

When the Writers’ and Actors’ Strikes began, James Gunn was hard at work on the first (and most important) film in the new DC Studios Universe: Superman: Legacy. Gunn is writing and directing the Superman reboot himself, which will explore Clark Kent/Superman at an early period in his career after coming to Metropolis. Gunn had just made the announcement in early summer that David Corenswet (Pearl) and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) will play the new DCU Superman and Lois Lane. Soon after that, it was announced that Superman: Legacy would introduce a whole world of established DC heroes, including Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion) Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan, and Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi).

That’s all to say: it seemed as though Gunn, Safran, and Co. were definitely moving swiftly to build out this new DC Universe and populate it – efforts that had to be paused indefinitely until the strikes were resolved. Now the writers are back, so at least pre-production on various DC Studios projects can begin. It’ll be interesting to see if the planned timetable has been changed as a result of the strikes.

Superman: Legacy has a release date of July 11, 2025.