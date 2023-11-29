The heirarchy of DC movies streaming on Amazon Prime Video is about to change. Black Adam, The Batman, and Aquaman are among the shared titles that migrated to the streaming service in September, but the two dozen DC films are leaving at the end of November. (Most of the Warner Bros. titles will remain available to stream on Max, while others will land on Netflix.) If you're a Prime subscriber, now is your last chance to watch The Batman and the original Batman movies quadrilogy, DCEU entries like Justice League and Wonder Woman, as well as one-offs Jonah Hex, Green Lantern, and Watchmen.



Here's the full list of DC movies leaving Amazon Prime Video on November 30:

What's Leaving Amazon Prime Video in November 2023: DC Movies

Aquaman (2018)

Batman (1989)

Batman Returns (1992)

Batman Forever (1995)

Batman & Robin (1997)

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Ultimate Edition (2016)

Black Adam (2022)

Catwoman (2004)

Constantine (2005)

DC League of Super-Pets (2022)

Green Lantern (2011)

Joker (2019)

Jonah Hex (2010)

Justice League (2017)

Shazam! (2019)

Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023)

Steel (1997)

Suicide Squad (2016)

Suicide Squad Extended Cut (2016)

The Suicide Squad (2021)

V for Vendetta (2006)

Watchmen (2009)

Wonder Woman (2017)

Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)

But with departures come new arrivals: DC's animated Merry Little Batman premieres December 8, and The Flash movie will be available to stream on Prime Video on December 25. Here's everything coming to Prime Video in December:

What's New on Amazon Prime Video in December 2023:

December 1

7th Heaven S1-S11

My Three Sons S1-S12

50 First Dates

Baywatch

Candy Cane Lane

Click

Cry Macho

Death Rides A Horse

Death Warrant

Forces Of Nature

Hot Tub Time Machine

I Wish

In The Heat Of The Night

Kiss The Girls

Little Man Tate

Made Of Honor

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Murphy's Law

Picture This

Stardust

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek: Insurrection

Star Trek: Nemesis

Support the Girls

Tales From the Darkside: The Movie

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

The Dead Zone

The Dirty Dozen

The Machinist

The Magnificent Seven

The Proposal

The Ring

The Turkey Bowl

The Wonderful Country



December 3

Coach Prime S2



December 5



Barbershop: The Next Cut

The Melodic Blue: Baby Keem



December 8



Dating Santa

Dealing with Christmas

Merry Little Batman

World's First Christmas

Your Christmas Or Mine 2



December 12

Asteroid City



December 15



Reacher S2



December 19



Every Body



December 21



Gigolò per caso



December 25



The Flash (2023)



December 26



Sound of Freedom



December 27



Terminator: Genisys



December 30



Baby Shark's Big Show S1

Blue's Clues S1

Blue's Clues & You S1-S2

Hit The Floor S1-S4

Moesha S1-S6

Sister Sister S1-S6

Team Umizoomi S1

The Affair S1-S5

Tyler Perry's Ruthless S1-S2