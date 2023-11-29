DC Movies Leaving Amazon Prime Video: Batman, Aquaman, and More
Here's what's leaving Amazon Prime Video in November 2023.
The heirarchy of DC movies streaming on Amazon Prime Video is about to change. Black Adam, The Batman, and Aquaman are among the shared titles that migrated to the streaming service in September, but the two dozen DC films are leaving at the end of November. (Most of the Warner Bros. titles will remain available to stream on Max, while others will land on Netflix.) If you're a Prime subscriber, now is your last chance to watch The Batman and the original Batman movies quadrilogy, DCEU entries like Justice League and Wonder Woman, as well as one-offs Jonah Hex, Green Lantern, and Watchmen.
Here's the full list of DC movies leaving Amazon Prime Video on November 30:
What's Leaving Amazon Prime Video in November 2023: DC Movies
Aquaman (2018)
Batman (1989)
Batman Returns (1992)
Batman Forever (1995)
Batman & Robin (1997)
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Ultimate Edition (2016)
Black Adam (2022)
Catwoman (2004)
Constantine (2005)
DC League of Super-Pets (2022)
Green Lantern (2011)
Joker (2019)
Jonah Hex (2010)
Justice League (2017)
Shazam! (2019)
Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023)
Steel (1997)
Suicide Squad (2016)
Suicide Squad Extended Cut (2016)
The Suicide Squad (2021)
V for Vendetta (2006)
Watchmen (2009)
Wonder Woman (2017)
Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)
But with departures come new arrivals: DC's animated Merry Little Batman premieres December 8, and The Flash movie will be available to stream on Prime Video on December 25. Here's everything coming to Prime Video in December:
What's New on Amazon Prime Video in December 2023:
December 1
7th Heaven S1-S11
My Three Sons S1-S12
50 First Dates
Baywatch
Candy Cane Lane
Click
Cry Macho
Death Rides A Horse
Death Warrant
Forces Of Nature
Hot Tub Time Machine
I Wish
In The Heat Of The Night
Kiss The Girls
Little Man Tate
Made Of Honor
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Murphy's Law
Picture This
Stardust
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek: Insurrection
Star Trek: Nemesis
Support the Girls
Tales From the Darkside: The Movie
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
The Dead Zone
The Dirty Dozen
The Machinist
The Magnificent Seven
The Proposal
The Ring
The Turkey Bowl
The Wonderful Country
December 3
Coach Prime S2
December 5
Barbershop: The Next Cut
The Melodic Blue: Baby Keem
December 8
Dating Santa
Dealing with Christmas
Merry Little Batman
World's First Christmas
Your Christmas Or Mine 2
December 12
Asteroid City
December 15
Reacher S2
December 19
Every Body
December 21
Gigolò per caso
December 25
The Flash (2023)
December 26
Sound of Freedom
December 27
Terminator: Genisys
December 30
Baby Shark's Big Show S1
Blue's Clues S1
Blue's Clues & You S1-S2
Hit The Floor S1-S4
Moesha S1-S6
Sister Sister S1-S6
Team Umizoomi S1
The Affair S1-S5
Tyler Perry's Ruthless S1-S2