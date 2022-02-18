Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe Details Revealed

New details on Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, a new original movie premiering on Paramount+, have been revealed. Chris McCarthy, chief content officer, unscripted entertainment and adult animation for Paramount+, made the announcement during the ViacomCBS (now Paramount) Investors Event. While providing a description for the Beavis and Butt-Head movie, McCarthy also revealed a new series is also in the works, along with the MTV franchise’s full library of over 200 episodes getting remastered. Paramount+ is doubling down on its adult animation slate, with the streaming service becoming the exclusive global home to South Park in 2025.

Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe is a space movie that finds Beavis and Butt-Head sentenced to apace camp in 1998 by a “creative” judge. Naturally, the duo becomes distracted by a docking simulator and their perverted senses of humor, while they wind up on a space shuttle. Things go from bad to worse as they travel through a black hole and teleport to the current day. Being unfamiliar with the times, they start to look for love, figure out how to use iPhones, and become hunted by the Deep State.

Along with the original movie, a new Beavis and Butt-Head series is heading to Paramount+. Originally announced in July 2020, the rebooted Beavis and Butt-Head from creator Mike Judge was going to premiere on Comedy Central. Obviously, those plans have changed as Paramount goes all-in on adding to its streaming service library.

“We are thrilled to be working with Mike Judge and the great team at 3 Arts again as we double down on adult animation at Comedy Central,” McCarthy said when the series was officially announced. “Beavis and Butt-Head were a defining voice of a generation, and we can’t wait to watch as they navigate the treacherous waters of a world light-years from their own.”

“It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again,” Judge said.

Judge will write, produce, and voice Beavis and Butt-Head, which will have the duo entering a “whole new Gen Z world” that promises to be relatable to fans of the original show and those who never got a chance to experience it.

The first look at an older Beavis and Butt-Head was revealed by Mike Judge in January. Both characters are now middle-aged men, which reflects their advanced ages after their original series wrapped up. “They need some time to get back in shape,” Judge joked on Twitter.

