Beavis and Butt-Head Creator Mike Judge Reveals First Look at Middle-Aged Comeback for Paramount+

Back in the summer of 2020 came word that Beavis and Butt-Head were set to return on on Paramount+ for a brand new movie with creator Mike Judge returning to steer the ship. Updates have been few and far between since then but now Judge has taken to Twitter to share not only an update but to reveal what the middle-aged duo will look like in the movie. “Beavis and Butt-Head will be returning this year with a brand new movie and more on Paramount+,” Judge wrote. “No exact date yet, but soon. They need some time to get back in shape.” Check out the new Beavis and Butt-Head below!

“We are thrilled to be working with Mike Judge and the great team at 3 Arts again as we double down on adult animation at Comedy Central,” MTV Entertainment Group president Chris McCarthysaid when they announced the series back in the summer of 2020. “Beavis and Butt-Head were a defining voice of a generation, and we can’t wait to watch as they navigate the treacherous waters of a world light-years from their own.” At the time, Judge added: “It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again.”

After first making their debut in a Judge-created short film, Beavis and Butt-Head would go on to be a staple of MTV in the 1990s with their original series running for seven seasons and 200 episodes. Though the show was designed around its two couch-potato burn-out leads, they became instant pop culture icons, despite spending all their time in the series “just sitting on a couch making fun of what they watched on television.” The feature film Beavis and Butt-Head Do America would arrive in 1996, with the upcoming Paramount+ movie marking just their second feature. A one-season reboot series also aired in 2011 but the pair have been dormant ever since, well, mostly. MTV previously brought them out of retirement to introduce Jackass 3-D among other minor appearances.

A previous report on the new Beavis and Butt-Head described it as following the pairing entering “a ‘whole new Gen Z world’ with meta-themes that are said to be relatable to both new fans, who may be unfamiliar with the original series, and old.”

Since Beavis and Butt-Head, Judge has gone on to create other hit shows and films like King of the Hill, Office Space, and Silicon Valley, however the return of his two most beloved characters will no doubt be of interest to fans that find themselves longing for the old days of classic MTV.