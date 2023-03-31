Beloved Animated Movie Returns to Netflix Top 10
Animated movies have never had trouble performing well on Netflix, especially when they come from DreamWorks and Illumination. The films from those studios — Shrek, Despicable Me, Sing — always tend to spend serious time in the Netflix Top 10 Movies list whenever they're available on the platform. Minions: The Rise of Gru and Sing 2 have been on the list for quite a while now, but another animated hit recently popped up on the Top 10 as well.
The first Trolls movie appeared in the Netflix Top 10 on Thursday, having not been on the list in a very long time. It joined Sing 2 and the new Minions movie on the list, giving the Universal-owned animation studios nearly a third of the most popular films currently streaming on Netflix.
Trolls has likely been the beneficiary of some of its franchise specials also streaming on Netflix.
You can check out a full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
