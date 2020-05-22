Ben Affleck Addresses Fans After Justice League Snyder Cut Announcement

In case you missed the news earlier this week, the infamous Snyder Cut of Justice League is actually being released. Director Zack Snyder announced on Wednesday morning that Warner Bros. was working with him and his post-production team to complete his version of Justice League, which will be premiering on HBO Max sometime next year. A few of the film's stars, such as Jason Momoa and Ray Fisher, quickly took to social media to share their excitement with fans around the world. Less than two days later, on Thursday night, it was Ben Affleck's turn to address the DC faithful who helped make Zack Snyder's Justice League possible.

Affleck, who starred as Batman in Justice League and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, appeared on the new episode of Kevin Smith's FatMan Beyond show, sending a message to everyone who worked hard to see this Snyder Cut come to fruition. He also shared his love for Snyder in the message, explaining how ecstatic he was that his friend got to see his vision through.

"I just want to say, I'm sorry I couldn't make it on there live, but I'm very excited that Zack's getting a chance to finally see his vision realized," Affleck says in the video. "I think it's a great thing, I'm really excited for the fans to get to see it. And I want to say thank you to the fans, because is was their enthusiasm and their passion that made this happen. Without the fan support, I don't think it would've happened. But I love Zack, I love his version of the movie, and I look forward to everyone getting a chance to see it."

Plenty of fans loved Affleck's performance as Batman in both of Snyder's team-up films, and the actor was supposed to get his own solo movie to follow-up Justice League. However, when everything went south with that film's production and release, many plans were changed. Warner Bros. ultimately went a different route and hired Matt Reeves to direct a new Batman movie, with Robert Pattinson taking over as the Dark Knight.

Still, there is more footage of Affleck's Batman on the way, thanks to the upcoming release of Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.