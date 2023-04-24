Ben Schwartz Provides Update on Sonic The Hedgehog 3 (Exclusive)

The golden age of video game movies is in full effect. 2023 alone has already produced fan-favorite adaptations of The Last of Us and Super Mario Bros, with both the HBO series and the animated theatrical movie breaking numerous streaming and box office records, respectively. That said, successful game-to-film adaptations are not a complete novelty to the new year. Despite a rocky start, Paramount's Sonic The Hedgehog crushed when it eventually raced into theaters, boasting a $320 million worldwide gross in the final weeks of pre-pandemic theatrical releases. The Ben Schwartz-voiced character impressed even more with 2022's Sonic The Hedgehog 2, raking in over $400 million at the box office.

Sonic's success as a theatrical franchise has led to Paramount giving a threequel the bright green light and a tentative release date for December 2024. Uncertainty began to surround the third installment after star Jim Carrey, who fulfills the franchise's main antagonist role of Dr. Robotnik, announced that he was considering retiring from acting. If he does decide to hang it up, Sonic producers Neal H. Moritz and Toby Ascher confirmed that the character would not be recast.

Speaking to ComicBook.com at the Renfield premiere, leading man Ben Schwartz remained optimistic that the full crew would be back for a Sonic The Hedgehog 3 but admitted he is in the dark when it comes to plans for the third installment.

"I don't know anything about it. I know Jim Carrey said that he might retire. I hope that we all get to come back and do another one because I would love it," Schwartz said. "That's one of my favorite characters, so my hope of all hopes is that all of us come back and we get to make another one, and then we get to add a Shadow. I hope that it keeps going. I hope that I keep doing it because I love that. I love that franchise so much."

Schwartz's Shadow allusion is a nod to Sonic The Hedgehog 2's post credits scene, which featured the debut of the black and red-furred hedgehog. Shadow had no speaking lines in his lone scene, meaning the role is still ultimately up for grabs.

While a Sonic 3 may still be in the earliest stages of development, fans won't have to wait long to get more from the hedgehog's world. Paramount+ is moving forward with Knuckles, a spin-off series that will feature Idris Elba returning to the titular vocal role.