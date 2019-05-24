Sonic The Hedgehog Fans React To The Movie Getting Delayed

Today, Sonic the Hedgehog‘s director Jeff Fowler announced that the live-action movie starring the iconic blue hedgehog has been delayed from November 8, 2019 to February 14, 2020. In other words, it’s now releasing on Valentines Day. Fowler didn’t divulge why the movie is being delayed, but he did suggest it’s because the team needs more time to rework the character’s design, which Fowler announced was going to get changes following the backlash towards the first trailer and Sonic’s unconventional design in it.

As you would expect, the reaction from the Internet has been almost universally positive. Sonic fans especially don’t seem to mind a delay if its means more time is spent on the character’s design and artists don’t have to work themselves to death trying to make changes in time for a November release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

not working your artists to death AND making sonic a valentine movie. thank you sonic the hedgehog https://t.co/nWSzzkW5ai — adrienne (@insertdisc5) May 24, 2019

That’s actually kind of cool cuz then they’ll be celebrating 30 years of Sonic — 🌊Roberto Canales🌊 (@e9946b29501f449) May 24, 2019

Very happy to hear there is a delay. Much less crunch time for those who have to redesign Sonic. — SemiThunder (@RealSemiThunder) May 24, 2019

Take all the time you want I’m pretty sure every single one of us would happily wait — DemX (@demxhax) May 24, 2019

I’m not even a fan of Sonic, but I thank you for hearing the community and doing this! I not only thank you, but everyone who has helped with the entire production! — Jlipper (@OfficialJlipper) May 24, 2019

The Sonic community is so strong that is able to make a Hollywood movie be delayed just to have the Sonic design right, man this is crazy. Thank you SO much for listening and doing this!! Bless you, the animators, 3D modellers and the VFX artists and everyone else making this! — NuryRush (@NuryRush) May 24, 2019

Sonic the Hedgehog is poised to release worldwide on February 14, 2020. At the moment of publishing, there’s no word from Paramount and Fowler on when we can expect to see more of the movie, but from the sounds of it, we may be waiting awhile for another trailer.

For more news, media, and information on the upcoming movie, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.