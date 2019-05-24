Gaming

Sonic The Hedgehog Fans React To The Movie Getting Delayed

Today, Sonic the Hedgehog’s director Jeff Fowler announced that the live-action movie starring the […]

Today, Sonic the Hedgehog‘s director Jeff Fowler announced that the live-action movie starring the iconic blue hedgehog has been delayed from November 8, 2019 to February 14, 2020. In other words, it’s now releasing on Valentines Day. Fowler didn’t divulge why the movie is being delayed, but he did suggest it’s because the team needs more time to rework the character’s design, which Fowler announced was going to get changes following the backlash towards the first trailer and Sonic’s unconventional design in it.

As you would expect, the reaction from the Internet has been almost universally positive. Sonic fans especially don’t seem to mind a delay if its means more time is spent on the character’s design and artists don’t have to work themselves to death trying to make changes in time for a November release.

Sonic the Hedgehog is poised to release worldwide on February 14, 2020. At the moment of publishing, there’s no word from Paramount and Fowler on when we can expect to see more of the movie, but from the sounds of it, we may be waiting awhile for another trailer.

