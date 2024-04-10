Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Confirms 2024 Release

The Lord of the Rings will be making its full anime feature film debut soon, and it's been revealed that Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is still on track for a full launch later this year! Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is one of the most anticipated new projects coming from Warner Bros. Animation ever since it was announced that The Lord of the Rings will be getting an anime makeover with this new project. But it's been in development for quite a while, and thankfully that's going to end soon.

Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim was previously slated for a release some time in 2024, and a new update during the Warner Bros. panel as part of CinemaCon 2024 (as attended by ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis) has revealed that the new anime movie is confirmed for a release during the Holiday 2024 release window. But unfortunately a date, or a new preview of the film has still yet to be fully revealed to fans online.

(Photo: Warner Bros. Animation)

What is LOTR: The War of the Rohirrim?

Directed by Kenji Kamiyama for New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Animation, Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim will feature animation from Sola Entertainment (which producer Jason DeMarco previously revealed will feature 2D animation). The film currently stars the likes of Brian Cox, Gaia Wise, Miranda Otto, Luke Pasqualino, Lorraine Ashbourne, Yazdan Qafouri, Benjamin Wainwright, Laurence Ubong Williams, Shaun Dooley Michael, Jude Akuwudike, Bilal Hasna, and Janine Duvitski in currently unconfirmed roles.

As for what to expect from the new movie, Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is set 183 years before the events of The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers. Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim tells the story of Helm Hammerhand, a legendary King of Rohan who must defend against an army of Dunlendings. He becomes the namesake for the stronghold of Helm's Deep. But it's been fairly light on actual concrete details in the time since its initial announcement.

Are you excited to see The Lord of the Rings make its anime movie debut later this year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!