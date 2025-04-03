The 7 4K and Blu-ray Releases You Need to Know About in April 2025

If you’ve been told that physical media is dead and gone, somebody was mistaken. We may no longer be in the era of the video store, and DVDs aren’t a cornerstone of Hollywood like they used to be, but there is a lot of truly phenomenal work being done in the world of physical media. This is especially true when it comes to the 4K discs.

April is going to be a month filled with great 4K debuts and restorations. From iconic Westerns to brand new Best Picture winners, there are so many stellar 4K releases in April for movie fans to get their hands on. While all physical media is certainly worthwhile, we picked out seven of the best 4K Blu-ray releases coming in April that you should definitely prioritize.

The Long Kiss Goodnight (1996) – April 8th

It’s been a great month for fans of Samuel L. Jackson and director Renny Harlin. A couple of weeks ago, Arrow Video released a brand new 4K restoration for cult classic shark thriller Deep Blue Sea. Arrow is following that up in April with the first (and arguably better) collaboration between Jackson and Harlin — The Long Kiss Goodnight.

Written by Shane Black and starring Geena Davis, The Long Kiss Goodnight is about a woman with amnesia who discovers she was once a lethal government operative on the run. The film is some of the best work from the entire group of Davis, Jackson, Harlin, and Black, and it’s a must-own for ’90s action fans.

You can pre-order your 4K copy of The Long Kiss Goodnight here.

Some Like it Hot (1959) – April 8th

Criterion continues to give some of the best films in its collection the 4K treatment, with the last couple of months seeing titles like Wages of Fear and Cronos get highly requested upgrades. In April, it’s Billy Wilder’s turn.

Some Like it Hot, the iconic Wilder comedy starring Marilyn Monroe, has been in the Criterion Collection for some time, but April 8th marks the distributor’s re-release of the movie in 4K.

You can pre-order your copy of Some Like it Hot here.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (2024) – April 15th

The third installment in Paramount’s live-action Sonic the Hedgehog franchise comes with what is easily the sleekest set of steelbooks we’ve seen from the series to-date. The only problem is that one is much harder to come by than the other.

Steelbook collectors have to love the blue Sonic-centric case that accompanies the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 4K set, but there’s a second steelbook that looks even better. The alternate version is dark red and features Shadow, who gets introduced to the franchise in this third installment. That Shadow steelbook is going to look great on any movie shelf.

You can pre-order your copy of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 here.

Tombstone (1993) – April 22nd

Tombstone is finally getting the 4K restoration that movie fans have been asking to see for years. It’s a seminal ’90s action movie, beloved by dads everywhere, and it deserves to be seen in the highest quality possible. Unfortunately, the release of Tombstone‘s very first 4K experience became a lot more timely this week.

The legendary Val Kilmer passed away on Tuesday, causing movie fans everywhere to rewatch some of the best work from his career. There are few Kilmer roles better than Doc Holliday in Tombstone, and this restoration is going to hit different for a lot of folks now that he’s gone.

You can pre-order your copy of the Tombstone 4K steelbook here.

Anora (2024) – April 29th

Anora is coming off one of the most legendary Oscar runs we’ve seen in a long time. The new Best Picture winner made writer/director/producer/editor Sean Baker the first person to win four Oscars for the same film, and earned Mikey Madison her first Oscar for her portrayal of the movie’s titular character.

Instead of getting a standard Blu-ray or 4K release, Anora went straight into the coveted Criterion Collection for its physical rollout.

You can pre-order your copy of Anora here.

Lethal Weapon (1987) – April 29th

There are actually two Shane Black-written movies getting the 4K treatment this month. The second is Lethal Weapon, the Richard Donner buddy cop film that launched a major action franchise and sent the careers of Danny Glover and Mel Gibson to even higher heights.

Lethal Weapon is one of those movies where you wonder why it has taken so long to get a 4K restoration. It’s one of the most popular action movies of the 1980s and remains a favorite for so many. Either way, the 4K is finally coming on April 29th, complete with a killer steelbook.

You can pre-order your copy of Lethal Weapon here.

Clint Eastwood Warner Bros. Films – April 29th

Warner Bros. is going all-in on the legendary career of Clint Eastwood at the end of the month. The studio is releasing three of Eastwood’s biggest films on 4K, and they’re all set to arrive on the same day.

Dirty Harry, Pale Rider, and The Outlaw Josey Wales are all receiving full 4K restorations, both in standard and steelbook versions.

You can preorder any (or all) or WB’s Clint Eastwood 4K discs here.