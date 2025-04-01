Return of the Living Dead Gets An Awesome New 4K Blu-ray Steelbook

As part of a new slate of Scream Factory 4K Blu-ray releases for June 2025 that include Bring Me the Head of Alfredo Garcia (1974), Bring It On (2000), Monkey Shines (1988), Lord of Illusions (1995), JFK (1991), and The Dead Zone (1983), a new edition of The Return of the Living Dead (1985) is coming to 4K UHD Blu-ray with a fantastic Steelbook case that will be a delight in any horror movie collection. Pre-orders are available here on Amazon now with a release date set for June 10th. Additional information can be found below, including details on special features.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With a new Christmas-themed Return of the Living Dead sequel set to hit theaters this year, the time is right for this 4K Blu-ray release. As you’ll see, the steelbook also includes a ton of what appears to be legacy bonus content, including multiple commentaries, featurettes, and more. You’ll also find “Zombie Subtitles” included as a special feature, and I just know that there are plenty of fans out there that speak fluent zombie. Note that Return of the Living Dead first hit 4K Blu-ray in 2022, and you can find that edition here on Amazon and an alternate Steelbook option here at Walmart. Additional Scream Factory releases set for June 2025 can be found here on Amazon as well.

Bonus Content:

2022 4K Scan of the Original Camera Negative

In Dolby Vision (HDR 10 Compatible)

Audio Commentary with Gary Smart (Co-author of the Complete History of The Return of the Living Dead) and Chris Griffiths

Audio Commentary with Actors Thom Mathews, John Philbin and Make-up Effects Artist Tony Gardner

Audio Commentary with Director Dan O’Bannon and Production Designer William Stout

Audio Commentary with the Cast and Crew Featuring Production Designer William Stout and Actors Don Calfa, Linnea Quigley, Beverly Randolph, and Allan Trautman

Zombie Subtitles

In Their Own Words—The Zombies Speak

The Decade of Darkness—Featurette On ’80s Horror Films

Theatrical Trailers

TV Spots

Still Gallery—Posters, Lobby Cards, Movie Stills and Behind-the-Scenes Photos

Still Gallery—Behind-the-Scenes Photos from Special Make-up Effects Artist Kenny Myers’ Personal Collection

The Return of the Living Dead Workprint—Includes 20 minutes of Additional Footage (In Standard Definition)

More Brains: A Return to the Living Dead—The Definitive Documentary on The Return of the Living Dead

The FX of the Return Living Dead—With Production Designer William Stout, FX Make-up Artists William Munns, Tony Gardner, Kenny Myers and Craig Caton-Largnet, Visual Effects Artists Bret Mixon and Gene Warren Jr. (Expanded Version)

Party Time: The Music of The Return of the Living Dead—with Music Consultants Budd Carr and Steve Pross and Soundtrack Artists Plus Musicians (Expanded Version)

The Origins of The Living Dead—An Interview with John A. Russo

The Return of the Living Dead: The Dead Have Risen—Interviews with Cast Members Clu Gulager, James Karen, Don Calfa, Thom Mathews, Beverly Randolph, and Linnea Quigley

Designing The Dead—Interviews with Writer/Director Dan O’Bannon and Production Designer William Stout

Horror’s Hallowed Grounds—Revisiting the Locations of The Film

A Conversation with Dan O’Bannon—His Final Interview

Return of the Living Dead Gets a Sequel This Christmas

Play video

The new sequel to the iconic zombie movie takes place around Christmas, as the trailer stated in December of last year. Set in a small Pennsylvania town during Christmas 1985, the story takes place 18 months after the events of Dan O’Bannon’s original film, leaving much room for new direction. Living Dead Media has clarified that the new film is not a reboot but a new adventure that will bring audiences back into the “dark, humoured, sexy, edgy, Trioxin-fueled world horror fans encountered in 1985.” Watch the teaser above.



Want to stay updated on everything zombie? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!