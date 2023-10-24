Best. Christmas. Ever! Trailer: Heather Graham and Brandy Star in New Netflix Holiday Movie

Netflix has released the trailer for Best. Christmas. Ever!, it’s new holiday season movie release, starring Heather Grahm (Austin Powers 2), Brandy (Cinderella), Jason Biggs (American Pie), and Matt Cedeño (Power). The story follows a woman (Graham) who reconnects with an old college buddy (Brandy) around the holidays. However, when the woman arrives looking to prove her old friend cant be living the sort of life she publicly flaunts it starts a series of comedic and dramatic hijinks, over what it means to be blessed and to live in the Christmas spirit.

Best. Christmas. Ever! is directed by Mary Lambert, who is best known for directing the original 1989 Pet Sematary movie and its sequel – as well as some of the most iconic videos of the 1980s and 1990s, including Madonna’s “Like a Virgin”, “Material Girl” and “Like a Prayer” videos, and Janet Jackson’s “Control” and “Nasty” music videos. In recent years, Lambert has gone back to the small screen, directing episodes of Law & Order, The Goldbergs, CW’s Arrow, and The Blacklist.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Heather Graham, Brandy, and Jason Biggs are also, ironically, much bigger stars in the 1990s-2000s eras, who are making a small comeback in this film. Graham was a bonafide ’90s “It girl” and sex symbol, thanks to a combination of indie breakouts (Jon Favarau’s Swingers, PT Anderson’s Boogie Nights) and big genre movies like Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, Scream 2, and Lost In Space.

Brandy (L) and Heather Graham (R) star in Netflix’s Best. Christmas. Ever!

While Graham was filling screens as an actress and model, Brandy was using that same period to become one of the biggest pop/R&B stars in the world. In addition to all her chart-topping songs and albums, Brandy jumped headfirst into acting, starting with the Cinderella TV movie (Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella) which she starred in opposite Whitney Houston. After that Brandy had many hit roles, including in the horror sequel I Still Know What You Did Last Summer and her own long-running TV series vehicle, Moesha. Currently, Brandy starred in the ABC series Queens (about a ’90s girl group trying to make a comeback in their 40s) which was canceled after one season.

Jason Biggs entered the 2000s by helping to pioneer adult raunch comedies as blockbuster hits, with his American Pie series, and other cult-hit B-movies like Saving Silverman. Biggs has worked steadily (if not more sparingly) since then, appearing in Netflix’s Orange Is The New Black in a pivotal role, and in Fox’s Outmatched, a parenting comedy that was canceled after one season.