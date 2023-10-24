Marvel Studios Releases Halloween Disney+ Trailer

Marvel Studios is getting in the Halloween spirit with their lates trailer. On social media, the company is hyping some of their Spooky Season titles on Disney+. Obvious choices like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Werewolf By Night, and Moon Knight are front and center. Some clever editing takes fan-favorites like Avengers: Endgame, Ant-Man, and others into the Halloween spirit as well. With the Marvel Cinematic Universe wider than its ever been, there’s no shortage of titles that take advantage of different genres. Slightly scare fare like Multiverse of Madness is right there next to a legal drama like She-Hulk, or a rousing comedy like Thor: Ragnarok.

While Horror fans wait for titles like Blade and heroes like Ghost Rider to show up, there have been teases on the monster world of the MCU continuing to build out. Whatever the future holds for the Multiverse, one thing has been made clear, there’s so much out there that the Avengers of Earth 616 knew about. To think of Captain America being told that there are literal Werewolves running around is positively hysterical. But, that moment is coming in future titles. The mystic dimensions of this universe have a lot to do with how we get to Kang the Conqueror’s war on every timeline.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/MarvelStudios/status/1716824365956731085

Werewolf By Night…. In Color!

w

Unfortunately for fans, Marvel Studios doesn’t have a Special Presentation prepped for this year. But, those viewers won’t come away empty-handed as Werewolf By Night added a version of the special in color to Disney+. Available to stream right now, the new version of Werewolf By Night was crafted to be as visually interesting as the cool Black and White version was last year. Director Michael Giacchino worked very hard to channel his horror influences when making this special. He told Marvel.com about translating this story to color.

“I did have one concern, which was obviously in the black and white one, you have a big turn at the end when it goes to color,” Giacchino began. “The intention there was that Elsa created a whole new world. The possibilities are endless. What’s she going to do with this new power she has? That was reflected in bringing color to a place that was for years a dreary part of her life. She was able to finally bring color to it.

“I was worried, how will that affect the storytelling if the whole thing is in color? But after watching it, I still felt the same feelings,” he added. “I still felt the same about everything. It’s certainly a different experience than in black and white, but it’s just a different experience. It’s just, as I said, a new way to experience that story.”

When Will We See Moon Knight Again?

Another familiar face that fans haven’t seen a ton of lately is Moon Knight. Oscar Isaac’s Marvel Cinematic Universe introduction was a rousing success among most fans. However, because of the current flux in projects, it’s hard to say when he’ll appear again. Total Film asked one of Moon Knight‘s producers where the character will eventually end up. Jeremy Slater argued that Isaac has a future date with The Avengers down the line. That seems like Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars to us.

“The honest answer is I don’t know,” Slater explained back then. “Because [Marvel boss] Kevin [Feige] is the guy who decides all that stuff. Look, if it was up to me, he would be part of the Avengers. It’s absolutely not up to me, but I think that is the goal!”

What’s you favorite spooky Marvel property? Let us know down in the comments!