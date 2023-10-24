Tyler Perry Signs First Look Deal With Netflix

Prolific filmmaker Tyler Perry and Netflix have entered into a new first-look, multi-year deal, that will see the media mogul write, direct and produce feature films for the streamer. Perry and Netflix are no strangers, with the former creating the films A Jazzman’s Blues, a sweeping tale of forbidden that made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, A Madea Homecoming, the 12th installment of the billion-dollar Madea franchise, and the thriller A Fall from Grace. Perry previously had a similar agreement with Amazon Studios back in November 2022, though that was a four-picture deal.

Two films that Tyler Perry fans can look forward to at Netflix include Six Triple Eight starring an ensemble cast led by Kerry Washington about the inspiring true story of the the first and only Women’s Army Corp unit of color to be stationed overseas during World War 2, and Mea Culpa starring Kelly Rowland about a criminal defense attorney who takes on the case of an artist who may or may not have murdered his girlfriend.

Skydance Animation and Netflix sign new deal

On the animation front, Netflix has also signed a multi-year agreement with Skydance Animation, which was previously over at Apple. The first film under this agreement is 2024’s Spellbound. Skydance’s live-action department will remain with Apple, with Netflix only getting the animation arm, per reports.

In addition to Spellbound debuting on Netflix next year, the streamer will also release Pookoo from Tangled filmmaker Nathan Greno in 2025. Pookoo had previously been set to debut with Apple. Also on the Skydance/Netflix slate is Ray Gunn from Pixar alum Brad Bird as well as a Jack and the Beanstalk project from Zootopia‘s Rich Moore. Skydance Animation shifting to Netflix comes as Netflix restructures its animation division, with Skydance expected to fill the gaps.

Multiple Netflix plans are getting a price hike

Earlier this month, Netflix revealed subscribers of certain plans in the United States, the U.K., and France will be seeing a new round of price increases. These increases will affect anyone subscribing to the “Basic” or “Premium” plans of the service.

The “Basic” plan, which is no longer available to new members, is the lowest ad-free tier that Netflix offers. That subscription has cost folks in the States $9.99 each month, but will be increased to $11.99 going forward. An even steeper hike is coming to the “Premium” plan. That tier, which allows users to stream in Ultra HD and download on up to six devices, is going up from $19.99 per month to $22.99 per month.