Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Launches First Test Screenings

If you are a fan of all things kaiju, you know the MonsterVerse has only just begun. After getting off the ground in 2014, the monster-centric franchise is still kicking with new releases. Next year, the MonsterVerse will take a new step forward thanks to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and it seems the movie’s first test screenings have gone down.

The report surfaced on social media this past weekend as fans compiled alleged reviews from the screenings. If you head over to X (Twitter) and Reddit, you can see a few of these comments for yourself. While no explicit spoilers have risen from these test screenings, some of its audience has admitted to seeing Godzilla x Kong, and they have mostly good things to say.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to this round-up, the test screenings for Godzilla x Kong have emphasized how funny this MonsterVerse film is. With one of the IP’s best human casts yet, Godzilla x Kong is said to be very Showa-esque with a wild sci-fi plot. As an overall note, none of the screenings have gone poorly according to reports, and audiences left the theater crushing on star Dan Stevens.

However, there is one thing from the test screenings that has upset fans. If the feedback online is genuine, then Godzilla x Kong is once again uneven with its spotlight. The feedback describes the movie as Kong-centric, so Godzilla is not focused on as much as we’d like. This note comes after Godzilla vs Kong which also favored Hollywood’s favorite ape. But of course, this could all change by the time Godzilla x Kong goes live in theaters.

After all, Godzilla x Kong is slated to debut in April 2024. The movie will mark the latest film entry of the MonsterVerse, and director Adam Wingard will bring it ashore. So if you want to brush up on the MonsterVerse, you can find its entries streaming everywhere from Netflix to Max.

What do you think about this latest update on Godzilla x Kong? Are you excited to check out this new MonsterVerse installment?