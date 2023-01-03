One of the Best Comic Book Movies Ever Is Back on Netflix

The landscape of comic book movies is constantly evolving, with stories from a wide array of publishers making their way onto the big screen. One of the most beloved ones, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, is finally arriving back on Netflix. The 2010 film, which adapted Bryan Lee O'Malley's graphic novel series of the same name, is now back on Netflix after leaving the platform in the fall of 2021.

This comes as Netflix has a new anime adaptation of the Scott Pilgrim vs. the World comic in the works. O'Malley is writing and executive producing the project alongside Are You Afraid of the Dark's BenDavid Grabinski. The pair would showrun the series if it was greenlit. Edgar Wright, who directed and co-wrote the 2010 film, will serve as executive producer alongside Nira Park, Marc Platt, Jared LeBoff, and Adam Seigel. Animation on the project will be handle by anime house Science SARU, with Abel Gongora serving as a director.

What is Scott Pilgrim vs. the World about?

In Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, in a magically realistic version of Toronto, a young man must defeat his new girlfriend's seven evil exes one by one in order to win her heart.

The film stars Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Alison Pill, Brandon Routh, and Jason Schwartzman.

Will there be a Scott Pilgrim sequel?

Amid the anime news, there has still been the question of whether or not the cast of 2010's Scott Pilgrim could reunite in some capacity.

"For me, that 'well' would just mean being around that group again," Cera told ComicBook.com in a 2020 interview. "It was such a great group. Fortunately, we all do get together and it really was like a great band or something and we all loved being around each other and that happens, obviously, less and less, but when the movie was coming out and even a few years after that, we were all hanging out quite a lot."

"Bill Pope, who's the cinematographer, was doing brunches quite regularly with his wife Sharon," Cera added. "It really felt like an extended family. It's 10 years later, so obviously life, for everybody, is doing their own thing. I would love, if it meant getting everyone to hang out for a while again, I would love that. Hopefully, this being the 10th anniversary, it will give us some excuse to get together."

