Brie Larson Shares Epic Scott Pilgrim vs. the World Throwback Photos

Brie Larson posted a wild Scott Pilgrim vs The World throwback on social media. Her character Envy Adams still lives in fans' heads rent-free. She decided to strike up a conversation with photos of The Clash at Demonhead practicing. It's a delight to see Larson so many years ago, with the guitar in-hand. Fans of Scott Pilgrim got a big kick out of the post as well. People just can't get enough of the Captain Marvel star's earlier role. The Edgar Wright movie has a devoted fanbase online. It recently celebrated an anniversary that spawned tons of reflection on the state of "geek media" since the release. Michael Cera and others have been asked about a follow-up but nothing has materialized yet.

On Twitter, Larson wrote, "Somehow found these BTS photos from the making of The Clash at Demonhead for Scott Pilgrim, We rehearsed like a real band with the guidance of Chris Murphy, Nigel Godrich and of course, Metric. And I got to play with my old friend Tennessee Thomas. We tore it up in Toronto. Thank you Edgar Wright for picking me to be your Envy. I want those boots still please."

Mary-Elizabeth Winstead actually spoke about the love for Scott Pilgrim during the Birds of Prey press tour. "You know what, I think that would be so cool. I would be so curious to know what happened to these characters when they're in their mid 30s as opposed to the sort of 20 slacker thing," Winstead explained. "So I think it would be really interesting. We always talked about a sequel when we were doing it, but we always imagined it would be like, still like a year later. Where are they? But I think it's way more fascinating to know where they'd be 10 years later. I'm down for it."

Michael Cera talked to Comicbook.com about getting everyone back together for a big Scott Pilgrim reunion at some point. "For me, that 'well' would just mean being around that group again. It was such a great group," Cera shared. "Fortunately, we all do get together and it really was like a great band or something and we all loved being around each other and that happens, obviously, less and less, but when the movie was coming out and even a few years after that, we were all hanging out quite a lot."

"Bill Pope, who's the cinematographer, was doing brunches quite regularly with his wife Sharon," he added. "It really felt like an extended family. It's 10 years later, so obviously life, for everybody, is doing their own thing. I would love, if it meant getting everyone to hang out for a while again, I would love that. Hopefully, this being the 10th anniversary, it will give us some excuse to get together."

