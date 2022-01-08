Scott Pilgrim Fans Are Hyped About Netflix Anime News

Between a graphic novel series, a live-action movie, and an infamous video game, there have been a number of ways for fans to dive into the Scott Pilgrim franchise. As The Hollywood Reporter revealed on Friday, an anime series could soon be part of that list, with an animated project currently in the works from Netflix and Universal’s UCP. Bryan Lee O’Malley, who created the original Scott Pilgrim series of graphic novels, is writing and executive producing the project alongside Are You Afraid of the Dark‘s BenDavid Grabinski. The pair would showrun the series if it was greenlit. Edgar Wright, who directed and co-wrote the 2010 live-action adaptation Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, will serve as executive producer alongside Nira Park, Marc Platt, Jared LeBoff, and Adam Seigel. Animation on the project will be handle by anime house Science SARU, with Abel Gongora serving as a director.

Part action fantasy, part romantic comedy, Scott Pilgrim centered on the titular slacker living in Toronto and in a garage band named Sex Bob-Omb with his friends. His life is turned upside down when he meets Ramona Flowers, an American girl who is recently single. But before their love can blossom, Pilgrim finds himself challenged by his love’s seven previous relationships, and must defeat them in over-the-top fashion. The graphic novels were originally published by Oni Press from 2004 to 2010, and spawned the aforementioned film, an infamous video game, and a legion of fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a 2020 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Wright teased that an anime adaptation of the franchise might be a possibility.

“There’s some plans — and there’s nothing official yet — but there are some plans to revisit the material in an animation way,” Wright explained at the time. “We’ve been talking with Bryan and with Jared for a while [about]: What if we did something with the books in anime form? It’s being discussed as we speak.”

Given the cult following that Scott Pilgrim has acquired over the years, the news of a new adaptation — especially one with Science SARU involved — has gotten a lot of fans hyped. Here are just a few of those responses.

omg

https://twitter.com/Surebrik_/status/1479589574083072007?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Giddy

Scott Pilgrim is one of my favorite movies ever so seeing it in cartoon/animated form makes me so giddy — snes jumpscare 🎃 (@sen7ience) January 7, 2022

Hyped

"scott pilgrim anime adapation"

[confused glances, nervous golf clapping]

"by studio Science SARU"

[raucous hollering, clapping becomes applause] — Punchy (@Succinct_Punchy) January 8, 2022

Definitive

https://twitter.com/ManiacXVII/status/1479590249734889472?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

We Won

https://twitter.com/snacks_fruity2/status/1479590138825031681?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Let’s Go

https://twitter.com/Pandaandwolf/status/1479616136840822785?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Definitive

https://twitter.com/AwestruckVox/status/1479597854545129473?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

I’m Down

https://twitter.com/KGDRoasts/status/1479640746705793025?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Time to Rewatch

https://twitter.com/CureJikan/status/1479643362990993410?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

YO