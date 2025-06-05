One Of 2024’s Best Movies Becomes Huge Netflix Hit Weeks After Its Debut

2024 was a great year for movies, especially when it comes to animation. When a Pixar movie like Inside Out 2 debuts to near universal acclaim, breaking box office records, and is hardly even a contender for the Best Animated Feature Oscar, you know it’s an incredible year for the format. It’s the kind of year where the runner-up to an award like that is remembered just as fondly as the winner, and we’re seeing that reflected in the current streaming trends.

The Wild Robot, from DreamWorks Animation, debuted in theaters last year to a solid box office and an enormous amount of love from both critics and fans. After its theatrical run, a long awards campaign, and a streaming stint on Peacock, The Wild Robot recently made its way to Netflix’s lineup. It should come as no surprise, given the film’s popularity and how well DreamWorks movies usually do in streaming, but The Wild Robot has been an instant success since it hit Netflix.

After being added at the end of May, The Wild Robot has remained one of the most popular films on Netflix in the United States. The film instantly rose to the top of the Netflix Top 10 List after its arrival and it has stuck around all week. While some new arrivals pushed it down a little big, The Wild Robot hasn’t sunk below the fifth overall position on the list.

Thursday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features The Wild Robot at number five, trailing behind new additions like Now You See Me and Wrath of the Titans. Even with that drop from the top spot, The Wild Robot sticking around in the upper half of the list for this many consecutive days is good news for the film’s overall success on Netflix.

New Movies on Netflix

The Wild Robot hit Netflix at the end of May. That addition was immediately followed by a bunch of great movies that began streaming on Netflix at the start of June. Below, you can check out the full list of Netflix’s June 1st film additions.

