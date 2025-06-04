One of the Most Controversial Movies of 2025 Confirms Streaming Premiere Date

Just a couple of months after its initial release in theaters, one of the most controversial and maligned films of the whole year is set to make the leap to streaming. It probably goes without saying that the film we’re talking about here is Disney’s live-action Snow White movie, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot. There was a cloud of chaos surrounding this film throughout its production and it stuck around through the release earlier this year. The issues, paired with a general lack of quality, helped make Snow White one of the most infamous box office bombs in recent memory.

After hitting theaters back in March, Snow White is now primed for its streaming debut on Disney+, which is surprisingly just around the corner. On Wednesday, Disney+ announced that Snow White will be available to stream in just one week, hitting the service on June 11th.

With Snow White failing to make any money at the box office, there is likely some hope at Disney that the company’s latest live-action remake finds its audience in streaming. Whether or not that will happen remains to be seen.

This version of Snow White did seem somewhat cursed from the start, with people online heckling the film since its inception. There’s a very vocal group in corners of social media who have an inherent (and very unwarranted) disdain for Rachel Zegler, and they’ve been bombing comments sections and YouTube since she was announced as the film’s lead. That only got worse when she mentioned not having an affinity for the original Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Then you add in the political realm of it all, which found Zegler and co-star Gal Gadot on very opposite sides of a global conflict and their opinions were put under an enormous microscope. There were even pieces after Snow White‘s theatrical debut painting Zegler as the reason for the film’s failure, even though the political leanings of its stars have seemed far from the biggest culprits for the bomb.

Snow White simply didn’t look appealing to many, following the trend of ugly visuals and a lack of imagination that has been a calling card of most of these remakes. It’s also a remake of a movie from 1937 that nobody was really asking for. Unlike The Lion King or Lilo & Stitch, which have enormous fan bases, there aren’t a lot of people calling for a new Snow White.

You also can’t ignore the budget when talking about Snow White‘s box office blunder. Due to extensive reshoots and issues during production, the Snow White budget ballooned to a reported $270 million — that’s more expensive than Captain America: Civil War, which grossed more than $1 billion. The new Lilo & Stitch live-action movie cost a little more than one third of Snow White‘s budget, and it surpassed Snow White‘s total box office haul in just one weekend.

There were a lot of reasons not to spend the money to see Snow White in theaters, but the upcoming streaming premiere does give a lot of families a chance to check it out. Then again, it wouldn’t be a big surprise if the big screen failures followed Snow White to Disney+.

