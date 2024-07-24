Inside Out 2 Passes Frozen 2 as Highest-Grossing Animated Movie of All Time

Inside Out 2 has passed Frozen 2 at the global box office, earning $1.462 billion to date and taking the title as the highest-grossing animated film of all time. The accomplishment also pushes Inside Out 2 higher up the all-time box office list, where it is now the 13th-highest grossing movie of all time (and the 9th highest-grossing Disney movie of all time, behind a number of Marvel and Star Wars films, as well as James Cameron’s Avatar sequel). The movie, released on June 14, is one of only five Pixar movies (along with Finding Dory, Toy Story 3, Toy Story 4, and The Incredibles 2) to earn over $1 billion at the global box office.

Inside Out 2 was already the top-grossing movie of 2024, having unseated Dune: Part Two. So far, three of the year’s five biggest movies are animated franchise features, with Inside Out 2 at #1, Despicable Me 4 at #3, and Kung-Fu Panda 4 at #5. Of course, it’s pretty likely the top five will get a reworking pretty soon with Deadpool & Wolverine expected to earn huge bank in its opening weekend.

Inside Out 2 also crossed $600 million at the domestic box office yesterday, and has remained in the top 3 titles throughout its six-week run. The movie will open in its final market, Japan, next week, and Disney has committed to giving it a long shelf life in theaters before moving it to Disney+.

Disney holds four of the top five, and nine of the top twelve, highest-grossing animated films in history.

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as Headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions. Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety, Envy, Ennui and Embarrassment show up.

The voice cast includes Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke, Kensington Tallman, Liza Lapira, Tony Hale, Lewis Black, Phyllis Smith, Ayo Edebiri, Lilimar, Grace Lu, Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Diane Lane, Kyle MacLachlan, Paul Walter Hauser and Yvette Nicole Brown. “Inside Out 2” is directed by Kelsey Mann, produced by Mark Nielsen and executive produced by Pete Docter, Jonas Rivera and Dan Scanlon. The film features a screenplay by Meg LeFauve and Dave Holstein and story by Mann and LeFauve.

With music by Andrea Datzman, Inside Out 2 is in theaters now.