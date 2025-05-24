Netflix Just Added One of 2024’s Best Movies for the First Time

One of 2024’s best movies is now streaming on Netflix for the very first time. This is not a streaming debut for the 2024 film, as it premiered back on January 24, 2025 via Peacock. However, Netflix is the second streaming service to secure the streaming rights for the popular movie. And now that the movie has been added to Netflix, subscribers can enjoy it for 10 months before it returns to Peacock exclusivity for another four months. This is thanks to Universal’s Pay 1 agreement with Netflix.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for the movie in question, it is Universal Pictures’ The Wild Robot from DreamWorks Animation and director Chris Sanders. The sci-fi animated film — starring the likes of Lupita Nyong’o, Mark Hamill, and Pedro Pascal — hit theaters back in September 2024, where it made $334.1 million at the box office on a $78 million budget. Coupling this commercial success, it earned substantial praise from both critics and viewers alike. To this end, it has a 96 on Rotten Tomatoes, which is bolstered by a 98 audience score. These scores notably make the animated film one of the best-scoring movies of 2024, at least on Rotten Tomatoes.

Meanwhile, during awards season it received nine Annie Awards, including for Best Animated Picture. Coupling this, it also earned three nominations at the Oscars, which set a new record for DreamWorks. These nominations included Best Animated Picture, Best Original Score, and Best Sound. A sequel was also confirmed only a month after it hit theaters.

“Stranded on an unfamiliar island, a helpful robot adapts to survive with the local animals and finds her purpose when she takes in a lonely baby goose,” reads an official elevator pitch of the movie on Netflix.

Play video

RELATED: New Netflix Series Just Released Has a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

Those that decide to stream DreamWorks’ The Wild Robot via their Netflix subscription should expect a runtime of one hour and 42 minutes. Meanwhile, the movie has a PG rating that warns of action/peril and thematic elements.

It is important to note that while The Wild Robot is now on Netflix it remains available on Peacock. And after 10 months, it will return to being a Peacock exclusive. What will happen after this 14-month window, remains to be seen. As for its aforementioned sequel, there is currently no word of when to expect its release.

For more coverage on all things Netflix — including all of the latest Netflix news, all of the latest Netflix rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Netflix deals — click here.