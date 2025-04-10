Eddie Murphy’s Forgotten ’90s TV Show Just Started Streaming for Free

In addition to being one of the funniest and most bankable comedians to grace the screen, Eddie Murphy spent some time in the ’90s and 2000s proving himself to be a top tier voice actor. An entire generation grew up knowing Murphy as the voice behind Mulan‘s Mushu and Donkey from the Shrek franchise, two iconic animated sidekicks that only became pop culture staples because of Murphy’s work. What a lot of folks may not know, however, is that Murphy had another popular voice role at the turn of the millennium, this one coming in a TV series he actually co-created.

In 1999, a stop-motion animated series called The PJs debuted on Fox, following the lives of various characters in an inner-city housing project. In addition to voicing the lead character of Thurgoode Orenthal Stubbs, Murphy co-created the series with Larry Wilmore and Steve Tompkins. Despite airing on Fox alongside King of the Hill, The PJs hasn’t exactly been the most accessible series over the last couple of decades.

That changed this month, as all three seasons of The PJs were added to Tubi’s streaming lineup. That means The PJs isn’t just easier to find than ever before, but it’s also completely free to stream in its entirety. Every episode of the series is available on the same free service, giving you a great chance to finally binge Eddie Murphy’s hidden TV gem.

The PJs ran for 43 episodes over the span of three seasons, the first two of which aired on Fox. The third season was moved to The WB and the show was eventually cancelled. Episodes of the series have recently popped up on Kevin Hart’s live Pluto TV channel.

The PJs arriving on Tubi just took its comedy lineup to a new level, but the fan-favorite series was hardly the only title added to Tubi’s streaming roster to kick off the month of April — you can find the full list of those new additions here. Below, we put together a lineup of all of the comedies that joined the service on April 1st.

