Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill Films Finally Hit 4K Blu-ray

Following the debut of Pulp Fiction and Jackie Brown on 4K Blu-ray back in October, another Quentin Tarantino classic is finally getting the upgrade. Kill Bill: Volume I (2003) and Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004) starring Uma Thurman are now available to pre-order here on Amazon and here at Walmart in 4K Ultra HD with a release date set for January 21st. Note that Walmart currently has both movies priced at $27.96. Odds are Amazon will match, and pre-order customers will automatically get the lowest price offered ahead of the release date. Lionsgate also has Steelbook editions of these films available to pre-order, and they may or may not be available on Amazon and Walmart in the near future.

Based on details gleaned from the Steelbook editions, the special features on each release should include the following:

Special Features on the Kill Bill: Volume I 4K Blu-ray

The Making of Kill Bill Volume 1

The “5, 6, 7, 8’s” Bonus Musical Performances

Tarantino Trailers:

– Reservoir Dogs

– Jackie Brown

– Kill Bill Volume 1 Teaser

– Kill Bill Volume 1 Bootleg Trailer

– Kill Bill Volume 2 Teaser

Special Features on the Kill Bill: Volume 2 4K Blu-ray

The Making of Kill Bill Volume 2

“Damoe” Deleted Scene

“Chingon” Musical Performance

Tarantino Is Planning to Make One Last Movie

While the fate of Tarantino’s The Movie Critic is still up in the air, the filmmaker is still planning to make one last film. Over the years, Tarantino has been clear that he wants his filmography to end with just ten films (or eleven if you consider Kill Bill to be two separate films or just one). Tarantino has even previously spoken about the significance of stopping after just ten films.

“If you think about the idea of all the movies telling one story and each film is like a train boxcar connected to each other, this one would sort of be the big show-stopping climax of it all,” Tarantino explained in a 2019 interview. “And I could imagine that the 10th one would be a little more epilogue-y.”