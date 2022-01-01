Betty White once bestowed Deadpool with Hollywood’s highest honor: four Golden Girl awards. Ryan Reynolds’ 2016 Marvel movie received the “best review ever” from the Golden Girls star, raving about the raunchy and R-rated Deadpool as “the best picture of the year.” White, who starred alongside Reynolds and Sandra Bullock in the 2009 romantic comedy The Proposal, appeared as part of the film’s viral marketing campaign in the lead up to its release over Valentine’s Day weekend. Reynolds and the official @DeadpoolMovie account subsequently celebrated White, who Reynolds joked was his “ex-girlfriend,” with annual birthday wishes and tributes to the entertainment icon who died Friday aged 99.

“I just saw the most anticipated movie of the year: Deadpool. It was glorious! Once in a generation, a movie comes along that your whole family will love — if your family is a f***ed up group of ****-kissing inbreds,” White, at the time 94, says in her censored Deadpool review. “Plus, Ryan Reynolds looks so f***ing handsome in his red leather suit. I give it four Golden Girls. It’s the best picture of the year!”

On Friday, Reynolds was among the celebrities paying tribute to White on social media.

“The world looks different now,” he tweeted, attaching a photo from White’s Deadpool review. “She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret.”

The Deadpool star most recently paid tribute to White in an issue of PEOPLE magazine celebrating the actor and comedian’s 100th birthday on January 17. After White quipped her Proposal co-star “can’t get over his thing for me,” Reynolds said of the Golden Girls alum, “I heard that scripts for Golden Girls were only 35 pages, which makes sense because so many of the laughs come from Betty simply looking at her castmates. [Betty is] a typical Capricorn. Sleeps all day. Out all night boozing and snacking on men.”

Reynolds appears in the theatrical movie event Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration, a one-night-only documentary screening celebrating “America’s sweetheart,” on January 17. Producers confirmed Friday the screening from Fathom Events will go on as planned “in hopes our film will provide a way for all who loved her to celebrate her life—and experience what made her such a national treasure.”