Deadpool Wishes Happy Birthday To Betty White

Deadpool loves many things, but few are loved more than Betty White.

That’s why the merc with a mouth decided to wish Golden Girls star and national treasure Betty White a happy birthday in a way only he can.

“Happy Birthday to the one and only @BettyMWhite. Cheers to another year of ‘Tinis and Weenies! 🍸🌭.”

— Deadpool Movie (@deadpoolmovie) January 17, 2018

Today is the beloved star’s 96th birthday, and we can’t blame Deadpool for loving her either. Betty White first rose to fame in the 1970’s with her role as Sue Ann Nivens on the Mary Tyler Moore Show, which she followed up with her starring vehicle The Betty White Show.

She would guest on a number of shows until 1983’s Mama’s Family, where she starred as Ellen Harper Jackson, but it was in 1985 that she delivered the classic character of Rose Nylund to audiences as part of The Golden Girls, which has become a classic. The series ran until 1992 but has experienced a resurgence thanks to a number of memorable guest appearances as well as Golden Girls airing on Hulu.

Her most recent projects include Hot In Cleveland, Young & Hungry, Bones, and Fireside Chat with Esther.

As for Deadpool, fans will see another Golden Girls reference when the sequel hits theaters. Deadpool’s katanas each have a name emblazoned in gold on the handles, with one saying Bea and the other Arthur. That, of course, refers to Bea Arthur, who played Dorothy on the Golden Girls.

At this rate, fans can probably expect a Blanche Devereaux and Sophia Petrillo reference somewhere during the film, and that would be perfectly fine with us.

Deadpool 2 currently holds a 4.14 out of 5 on ComicBook.com’s anticipation rankings, which you can vote for here.

Deadpool 2 is slated to hit theaters on May 18.